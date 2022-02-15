  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    Nicodemus: The Secret Believer In The Bible
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church
    Celebrities who have been surprisingly candid about their faith
    Celebrities who have been surprisingly candid about their faith
  • Reviews
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
  • News
  • Events
Home
Our Story – A new series inspiring hope and conﬁdence

Our Story – A new series inspiring hope and conﬁdence

In the last few years, none of us has been strangers to unfortunate news. Waking up each day to a new statistic, a new restriction, a new normal – confronted with one almost unbelievable story after another. In response to a deep yearning for more hopeful winds of change, the Mission Enablement Team from Uniting Mission and Education have created the short documentary series – Our Story.

Our Story is a ﬁve-part series, with the ﬁrst episode available on the UME website from 24 February. It explores the many unique contexts across the NSW and ACT Synod and the way in which these congregations participate in worship, witness, and service – that may just lead you to ask some questions of your own.

Each episode captures a congregation as they confront their own frailties, and with growing conﬁdence and hopeful action, endeavour to bring about change and to live out the mission of God in the community they ﬁnd themselves in.

The UCA congregations proﬁled in Our Story are from a diverse range of backgrounds and contexts and are framed in a sympathetic light with a personal approach to the storytelling akin to programs such as the ABC’s Australian Story. Subjects are ﬁlmed on location in their context and balanced against insightful context and commentary made by wider church members, family, and friends.

The series draws its focus from the Future Directions proposal accepted by the Synod in April 2021, with all ﬁve episodes to touch on the ﬁve direction-setting commitments – Regional and rural ministry, Ministry for people born after 1970, Walking together with Australia’s First People, Active stewardship of the earth, and Being a contemporary, courageous, and growing church.

Our hope is that what comes to light in each story are four themes: diversity, inclusion, inspiration, and courage. And that these stories connect with and inspire communities to take action, be courageous, and to try new things. Underpinning all our intentions is the universal message – “This is what God is doing – join in”.

There is hope and conﬁdence brewing all across the NSW and ACT Synod and these stories are merely the tip of the iceberg. To ﬁnd out more, visit the UME website (link below).

The ﬁrst episode, set in Condobolin Uniting Church, takes a look at a thriving First People’s congregation in a regional context and has a lively children’s ministry. The episode will be available to view on the Our Story web page from the 24t February at 6 pm.

Our StoryFuture Directions Video Series

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Intelligent Developments

Intelligent Developments

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

🌈How to Affirm LGBTQIA+ People in the Church 👉 Man…
We need to talk about The Book of Boba Fett. Read…
🎥 When you are in the public eye, faith or religio…
📢A new online course will reintroduce participants…
🧠 The gift of relationality as an essential part o…
#weeklyenews Today is the first edition of our Syn…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top