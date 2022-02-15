Our Story – A new series inspiring hope and conﬁdence

In the last few years, none of us has been strangers to unfortunate news. Waking up each day to a new statistic, a new restriction, a new normal – confronted with one almost unbelievable story after another. In response to a deep yearning for more hopeful winds of change, the Mission Enablement Team from Uniting Mission and Education have created the short documentary series – Our Story.

Our Story is a ﬁve-part series, with the ﬁrst episode available on the UME website from 24 February. It explores the many unique contexts across the NSW and ACT Synod and the way in which these congregations participate in worship, witness, and service – that may just lead you to ask some questions of your own.

Each episode captures a congregation as they confront their own frailties, and with growing conﬁdence and hopeful action, endeavour to bring about change and to live out the mission of God in the community they ﬁnd themselves in.

The series draws its focus from the Future Directions proposal accepted by the Synod in April 2021, with all ﬁve episodes to touch on the ﬁve direction-setting commitments – Regional and rural ministry, Ministry for people born after 1970, Walking together with Australia’s First People, Active stewardship of the earth, and Being a contemporary, courageous, and growing church.

Our hope is that what comes to light in each story are four themes: diversity, inclusion, inspiration, and courage. And that these stories connect with and inspire communities to take action, be courageous, and to try new things. Underpinning all our intentions is the universal message – “This is what God is doing – join in”.

There is hope and conﬁdence brewing all across the NSW and ACT Synod and these stories are merely the tip of the iceberg. To ﬁnd out more, visit the UME website (link below).

The ﬁrst episode, set in Condobolin Uniting Church, takes a look at a thriving First People’s congregation in a regional context and has a lively children’s ministry. The episode will be available to view on the Our Story web page from the 24t February at 6 pm.