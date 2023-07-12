  • Home
Home
Our Islands Our Home Screening

Our Islands Our Home Screening

On Friday 4 August, Uniting will run a free screening of an Aljazeera documentary about 350.org campaigner and Torres Strait eight claimant Yessie Mosby and his son as they fight to protect their island home.

Yessie Mosby is a Zenadh Kes Masig man, living in the Kulkalgal tribe area in the Central Torres Strait Islands. He is a Traditional Owner from Masig Island, a father of seven, an artist and craftsman, and part of the Torres Strait eight, who in 2022 won a landmark case against the Australian Government at the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

This short documentary includes powerful storytelling, beautiful footage and is a compelling case for everyone to step up in the fight for climate justice in the Torres Strait.

To be held in Uniting’s Rodger Page Tongan congregation, the movie touches on many common experiences and concerns felt by people who call island nations their homes. The event will include a free pizza dinner and a discussion about the film and what climate justice looks like, both in Australia and globally.

The event is being held in the leadup to the Pasifika Empowered community event highlighting climate and cost of living impacts on October 7. The event will be held in Prariewood Highschool and will feature special guest Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen.

This is an event by Uniting Climate within Uniting’s Advocacy Team, which helps mobilise the wider NSW.ACT Uniting Church in pursuing social justice and the renewal of creation.

The screening takes place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Fri 4 August at  Rodger Page Congregation, 186 Parramatta Rd Auburn. For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page.

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

