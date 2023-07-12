Mission Australia launches new ‘Steps For Safe Homes’ fundraising challenge

Mission Australia has launched a community fundraising campaign, ‘Steps For Safe Homes’, to raise funds to support people facing homelessness.

During National Homelessness Week, people will complete 122,000 steps to support the 122,000 people across the country without a safe place to call home.

Steps can be taken on a walk with friends or colleagues, at the gym, running errands, or on the way to work between Sunday, 6 August, and Sunday, 13 August inclusive.

Funds raised will support the growing number of people and families facing homelessness.

The escalating cost of living, lack of affordable rentals, and impact of domestic and family violence contribute to Australia’s housing and homelessness crisis.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.

“In my role, I see people receiving the support they need to break the cycle of homelessness,” she said.

“For some, it’s food hampers or furniture they desperately need.”

“For others, it is ongoing counselling and support to help find emergency accommodation or financial support to help keep kids in school.”

“I’m excited to see what we can achieve through this challenge together.”

The funds raised by the ‘Steps For Safe Homes’ campaign will go towards helping people like single-parent Roger and his daughter Lisa (names changed for privacy).

Mission Australia placed them in temporary accommodation and helped them secure basic furniture, bedding, and a fridge.

Case workers supported the family with supplies and ongoing assistance while Roger found work and helped them to secure a long-term, safe home.

For more information, and to register, visit stepsforsafehomes.com.au. The challenge officially begins on Sunday, 6 August.