A road trip of laughter and insight

Review: Smartless – On the Road

Picture this: three incredibly talented and hilarious hosts, a van, and a cross-country road trip. That’s the essence of Smartless On the Road, the documentary spin-off of the wildly popular podcast Smartless.

Smartless On the Road brings together the comedic genius of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, who have an undeniable chemistry and genuine camaraderie. Their witty banter, combined with their natural ability to keep the conversation flowing, creates an incredibly entertaining and engaging viewing experience. For those who listen to the podcast, this is a must-watch.

In the six-part series the hosts embark on a journey across the United States, visiting different cities and having conversations with a wide range of guests, some more surprising than others. From renowned actors to influential personalities, each episode brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity for the hosts to showcase their improvisational skills.

If you haven’t listened to the podcast the format is that one of the hosts invites a guest and the other hosts have to guess who they are, then conversation ensues.

Both the podcast and this “on the road” series is filled with hilarious anecdotes, amusing stories, and humorous observations that will leave you in stitches. The hosts’ quick wit and comedic timing are on full display as they playfully rib each other and engage in playful banter with their guests.

What makes the humour even more enjoyable is the spontaneity. Whether it’s Jason’s deadpan delivery, Sean’s infectious energy, or Will’s dry humour, there’s something for everyone.

While Smartless is primarily a comedy show, it also surprises listeners with its depth and insightful discussions. Amidst the laughter, the hosts and their guests touch on a wide range of topics, including personal experiences, career journeys, and thought-provoking societal issues.

The hosts’ curiosity and genuine interest in their guests’ lives allow for meaningful and enlightening conversations. From discussing the challenges of the entertainment industry to sharing personal stories of triumph and vulnerability, Smartless On the Road offers a glimpse into the lives of fascinating individuals.

The conversations often touch on universal themes such as resilience, success, and the pursuit of happiness, making it a relatable and uplifting experience. It’s a reminder that even in the midst of laughter, there is room for self-reflection and personal growth.

The production team’s attention to detail is evident in the selection of guests, ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and expertise. From A-list celebrities to everyday heroes, the show offers a rich tapestry of voices, making it an inclusive and representative platform.

Smartless On the Road delivers an irresistible combination of humour, insights, and road trip vibes. Join Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on their entertaining journey as they navigate the open road and share their unique brand of comedy with the world.

All six episodes of Smartless On the Road are available to watch with a subscription to Binge. You can listen to the Smartless podcast on whatever platform you currently access podcasts.