What do young people want from the church?

An upcoming workshop at MissionFest will walk attendees through what young people want from the church.

Gabrielle Cadenhead is one of the presenters. They told Insights people who attend the session,  “can expect to hear the stories and perspectives of two young people who have grown up with various experiences of church in the Hunter Valley and now find their spiritual home at Leichhardt Uniting Church.”

“For me, [what young people want] hinges on providing a space to bring our questions, to wrestle with our faith in a community that greets us with grace and curiosity, and encourages us to grow without setting any particular parameters on how we must grow,” they said.

“Challenging us, but in a way and a space that is safe and supported, and that allows us to bring our whole selves.

“Congregations who might have a few young people and want to grow a ministry to support them would most benefit from this session. As well as people who work in ministry with young people already and would value hearing another perspective.”

Running 21 to 22 July, MissionFest is a two-day event that will provide resources, skills and inspiration for re-organising local congregations towards mission and action in their local communities.

MissionFest takes place from 21 to 22 July at Adamstown Uniting Chuch,Newcastle. For more information, visit the official Eventbrite page here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

About Insights

Scroll to Top