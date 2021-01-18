  • Home
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
Online trivia to raise money for Asylum Seeker Centre

On 13 March, Roseville Uniting Church’s asylum seeker advocacy group will run an online trivia night as well as an online raffle. All proceeds will go directly to the Asylum Seekers Centre in Newtown.

Gwyn Denton is one of the group’s members. She told Insights that the group was moving the event online as part of its adaptation to COVID-19.  

“Being online, we are open to having anyone, anywhere in Australia joining us for a fun night of trivia,” she said.

For $10, anyone can join the trivia night. Participants can play as a team, individually, or ask to be placed in a team during registration.

The online raffle is limited to NSW only.

Roseville Uniting Church’s asylum seeker support group has operated since 2013.

The group has conducted a wide range of activities including financially raising over $45000 for RACS and the Asylum Seekers Centre, donating groceries, supporting the education of asylum seekers, running education sessions with guest speakers, developing a north shore inter-faith advocacy group that has visited local, state, and federal members, and hosting art exhibitions at Willoughby Council.

Roseville Uniting Church’s online trivia night takes place on Zoom on Saturday, 13 March from 6:30 to 9pm. To register, email Gwyn.

To support Roseville Uniting Church’s refugee centre fundraiser, visit the official online raffle page here (NSW only).

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

