    Forty years in ministry
    Forty years in ministry
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Scattered, online communion during COVID
    Where is God in times like these?
    Where is God in times like these?
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr's writings and legacy
    UTC Bonhoeffer subject to explore martyr’s writings and legacy
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
    Inspiring families to love God's creation
    Inspiring families to love God’s creation
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Is this what we have been waiting for?
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
    Demonstrating the value of family throughout history
Journey to the centre

Journey to the centre

Rev. Dr Rob and Andrea MacFarlane will lead a pilgrimage tour of central Australia  from 17 to 25 April 2021.

The tour already has a group of travellers booked, but some spaces are still available.

“Our Journey to the Centre is a geographical journey to the centre of our island home, and is also an emotional and spiritual journey to the centre of our being,” Rev. Dr McFarlane wrote.

“We will combine unique opportunities for spiritual experiences as well as visit some of the iconic places of the geographic centre.”

These include Campfire in the Heart, worship at Alice Springs Uniting Church, workshops and story-telling with local Christian and Indigenous leaders encountering both the dark and light sides of history.

The trip will also include visits to missions, art galleries and studios, and experiencing Kings Canyon and Uluru. Those on the trip will form an intentional community to which all are welcome.

All payments are fully refundable in the event that the tour is cancelled due to COVID-19.

For more information on the trip visit Olive Tree Travel’s upcoming tours page.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

