Rev. Dr Rob and Andrea MacFarlane will lead a pilgrimage tour of central Australia from 17 to 25 April 2021.



The tour already has a group of travellers booked, but some spaces are still available.



“Our Journey to the Centre is a geographical journey to the centre of our island home, and is also an emotional and spiritual journey to the centre of our being,” Rev. Dr McFarlane wrote.



“We will combine unique opportunities for spiritual experiences as well as visit some of the iconic places of the geographic centre.”



These include Campfire in the Heart, worship at Alice Springs Uniting Church, workshops and story-telling with local Christian and Indigenous leaders encountering both the dark and light sides of history.



The trip will also include visits to missions, art galleries and studios, and experiencing Kings Canyon and Uluru. Those on the trip will form an intentional community to which all are welcome.

All payments are fully refundable in the event that the tour is cancelled due to COVID-19.

For more information on the trip visit Olive Tree Travel’s upcoming tours page.