  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Reflecting Shoah, Independence, Nakba, and 7 October
    Reflecting Shoah, Independence, Nakba, and 7 October
    UK Christians reluctant to talk about faith
    UK Christians reluctant to talk about faith
    Karl Barth and a Theology of Mission
    Karl Barth and a Theology of Mission
    Frontiers abroad … and at home
    Frontiers abroad … and at home
  • Reviews
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
  • News
Home
Number of rough sleepers rise in NSW

Number of rough sleepers rise in NSW

The number of people sleeping rough in NSW has continued to rise with regional areas experiencing the biggest surge in homelessness in the past year, while metro Sydney has stabilised, according to figures from the latest Street Count.  
 
The 2024 Street Count found 2,037 people sleeping rough compared to 1,623 people last year. Street sleeping increased by one percent in City of Sydney and approximately 16 percent in Byron Bay – which now accounts for the largest number of street sleepers in NSW. 
 
Rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and a shortage of rental homes are some factors Homes NSW say are continuing to drive homelessness and street sleeping. 
 
The NSW Government and Homes NSW say they are taking action to address rising street sleeping and homelessness by exploring quality modular housing, delivering more public housing, and examining Short Term Rental Accommodation rules.  

 
More than 300 local organisations partnered to complete street counts in 400 towns and suburbs in 76 local government areas. 
 
Rose Jackson is the NSW Minister for Homelessness. 

“I attended this year’s Street Count along with the CEO of Homes NSW, Rebecca Pinkstone and the Newtown Neighbourhood Centre team,” Ms Jackson said. 
 
“I think it’s important our leaders and Government are on the front line to see first-hand how we collect this data.” 
 
“While levels of street sleeping have stabilised in Sydney, we are still seeing an unprecedented increase of homelessness in many of our regional towns. We don’t just need data to tell us this – our regional communities are feeling this every day.” 
 
“The sobering street count figures again paint a harrowing picture of homelessness and street sleeping across our state.” 

The 2024 street count was completed between 1 February and 1 March 2024 and is published annually. 

For more information about how the 2024 Street Count was done and the breakdown of results across NSW, visit the official website here.   

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top