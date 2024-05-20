Walk as One with new music resources

The Uniting Church’s South Australia Synod Centre for Music, Liturgy and the Arts has launched a series of new Worship Music Packs called “Walk as One.”

The music is contemporary, Australian and in a range of styles.

The authors come from around Australia. They include David MacGregor and David Busch (QLD), Paul Somerville (NSW), Alison Campbell Rate and Rosie O’Reilly (VIC), Maratja Dhamarrandji (NT) and South Australians including Leigh Newton, Jenni Hughes, Robin Mann, Nelson Varcoe, and others.

Dr Craig Mitchell told Insights he hoped the material might be of help to congregations.

The lyrics, Dr Mitchell said, are contemporary in language, mainstream UCA theology, and a range of themes – praise, confession, lament, hearing and responding to the word, praying for others, being called and sent in mission,

“Stylistically they’re somewhat different from the Uniting Creative music, which we love,” he said.

The lyrics are contemporary in language, mainstream Uniting Church theology, and cover a range of themes – praise, confession, lament, hearing and responding to the word, praying for others, being called, and being sent in mission.

A Range of Formats

The packs are designed for any church of any size.

· Sheet music for musicians

· An audio recording either to learn from or to sing along with

· A lyric video either to learn from or to sing along with

· Two Powerpoint files – plain black-and-white and a coloured background

The Centre is releasing five packs of five songs each – one every two months. The packs are stylistically diverse and have some potential links to the lectionary and themes/seasons of the church year. The first two packs have been released.

The packs consist of two options. A single pack of five songs for $35. Five packs of five songs cost $150 (plus four bonus songs). People will receive any packs already released plus a new one every two months in May July, September, and November

Every song comes in all formats mentioned above.

All information is listed on the Centre website, along with audio and video samples of each song.

Proceeds from the sales support the songwriters and the Centre. Copyright and licensing information is available on the centre website.

For more information, contact Dr Craig Mitchell via craig@cmla.org.au.