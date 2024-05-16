Living English Thursdays brings growth to Corrimal Uniting Church

On Thursdays, Corrimal Uniting Church runs free classes for recent arrivals to Australia which allow people a chance to practice their English in an informal setting. According to church members, Living English Thursdays has led to growth for the congregation.

The idea was discussed and thought about over a number of years and crystallised in early 2013 when one late member of the congregation, Brian Gillett, who had been involved with teaching English at one of the nearby Anglican Churches at Fairy Meadow, suggested to another member of the Corrimal Region Uniting Church congregation, John Bremner, that it might be opportune to look again at the possibility of setting up English classes at CRUC (now CUC) following closure of these classes at the local Corrimal Anglican Church.

John Bremner runs Living English Thursdays. He told Insights that Corrimal Uniting Church felt strongly that the church should offer classes to replace the service.



“We both felt strongly there was a continuing unmet need in the general community for an English program and it was something we felt called to do to help others feeling isolated by insufficient English language skills,” Mr Bremner said.



“The Church Council agreed and gave strong support for the implementation of such classes.”

Detailed planning for the classes began in March 2013 with help and advice through a number of channels including through the co-ordinator of the Fairy Meadow Anglican (Cross Roads) English program, Jean McLean.



“This support in an ecumenical context was greatly encouraging and helped us feel this was a spirit-led missional objective,” Mr Bremner said.

“The Corrimal Living English Classes then began on 8 August 2013, initially in the Church’s Underwood Centre, and then later in the Church Hall, where we are still running them as free two-hour sessions on Thursday afternoons during School Terms, and open to anyone in the Community who may wish to come along.”

“We feel the classes have been very well regarded by the community judging by the many encouraging responses and feedback received. Since these classes began nearly 11 years ago, 310 students from 46 different home countries have been involved.”

“Being sensitive and responsive to different language proficiencies, and providing an inclusive, warm, friendly, and interactive setting for the classes, has helped greatly in shaping the community response. We hope the classes are helping to reduce the isolation and marginalisation due to language barriers and are bringing people closer together.”

“A number of somewhat unexpected things have happened over the years, one being the amazing range of people who have participated in the program from young people to those older in years, refugees, migrants, international University students and partners, visitors, those in the country on short term working stays, and long term residents who wished to improve their English skills and meet others. The extent to which social networks developed between those who came was also a little unexpected but really great to see with new friendships blossoming. All of us have felt enriched through meeting people from so many different backgrounds and cultures.”

“Also this program has provided an opportunity to continue extensive specialised English tutorial assistance for some who came initially to the classes, as with a Palestinian refugee Doctor and a Veterinarian from Iran, to help them in the process to pick up professional careers again in Australia. Help and hospitality is also provided on a continuing basis to other former and present participants.”

“The classes have also had a positive impact in encouraging participants to consider joining other groups within our church (for example the Craft group, EnzMeet community lunch, and Men’s Shed) as well as attending church services to meet others in the church and grow in faith. This encouragement has been underpinned by the inspiring enthusiasm and commitment of the volunteer teachers willingly giving of their time, energy, and skills to help others.”

“The Living English program has been challenging at times but very rewarding and worthwhile in reaching out to, and standing with, members of our wider community. We give thanks to God that the expressions of faith shown through sympathetic and compassionate action can be so powerful – more powerful than one may sometimes think – in assisting the growth of others.”

Rev. Graham Anson is Corrimal Uniting Church’s Minister. He said the church was experiencing, “quite a bit of church growth through our Living English classes.”

“It’s not by design, but as John says, students of the classes are growing relationships with our volunteers, making connections, and being included into our community,” Rev. Anson said.



“For quite a number this means they attend and participate in church. It’s been quite a blessing. I sense it’s the Spirit working through our mission of ‘growing community and connection for all’ – whilst we are serving people, what we are doing even more is meeting them, and that is making quite a difference.”

Living English Thursdays occur during the school term from 12:45-2:30pm. For more information, visit the Corrimal Uniting Church Facebook page.

