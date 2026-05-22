The Mandalorian & Grogu: Star Wars Returns to Cinemas Feeling Small and Strangely Empty

Having grown up with Star Wars and being a fan since my early teens, it has been great to see other people creatively offering more in this vast universe, though I have to admit that some of the streaming offerings have been less interesting. Having to locate stories within existing timelines has always felt odd when there is so much fertile ground to explore.

So for a franchise that once made the jump from streaming experiment to cultural phenomenon feel effortless, The Mandalorian arriving on the big screen should feel like an event. Instead, The Mandalorian & Grogu lands with a shrug. What should have been the triumphant cinematic return of the Star Wars universe after years away from theatres instead feels oddly small, flat and stitched together. Less like a movie and more like three middling episodes of the television show awkwardly pushed into feature length, which could actually have been the case given the series was cancelled after the third season.

Set after the events of the Disney+ series, the film follows Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal) and Grogu as they are drawn into missions on behalf of the New Republic at the behest of Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) . No longer simply a lone bounty hunter drifting through the galaxy, Din is now effectively working as a contractor helping the fragile New Republic hunt down remnants of the fallen Empire hiding throughout the Outer Rim. On paper, that premise should provide fertile ground for a cinematic adventure. The collapse of the Empire has always been one of the most fascinating unexplored corners of Star Wars storytelling with a galaxy trying to rebuild itself while old darkness festers in forgotten systems. Yet the film never fully capitalises on this potential, instead has Din rounding up a couple of Empire faithfuls, while dealing with the troublesome Hutt family.

The story lumbers from one mission to another with little urgency, no genuine sense of danger and almost no emotional stakes. Scenes feel structured around familiar beats rather than meaningful progression. Din tracks Imperial holdouts, Grogu does something cute, a fight breaks out, and then everyone moves on to the next location. Repeat for two hours.

The problem is not that the film resembles the series. Fans would expect continuity in tone and style. The problem is that it never justifies why this story needed cinemas in the first place. The best blockbuster films create scale emotionally as much as visually. Here, despite larger sets, an obvious upgrade in effects and bursts of action, everything still feels confined to the rhythms of streaming television, ironically at one point it even fades to black. It has the pacing of television filler, designed to occupy time rather than deepen character or theme.

The most frustrating is how strangely absent Din Djarin himself feels. Pedro Pascal, whose weary humanity and understated warmth helped make the original series work so well, barely appears in any meaningful way. His physical screen time feels shockingly limited, and the emotional centre he once gave the character is missing for long stretches. It’s no secret that Pascal did very little work on the film, with the helmet on, the character is played by two different stunt performers. With the exception of one extended scene where Pascal’s face is revealed, it’s safe to say he spent very little time in the suit, but a lot of time doing voice over work.

The helmet has always created a degree of distance, but in the television series Pascal still found ways to make Din feel human. Here, the character often feels reduced to an action figure moving through plot mechanics.

That absence becomes even more noticeable because the film leans so heavily on Grogu. Once an inspired creation who brought tenderness and vulnerability into a hardened galaxy, Grogu has now drifted dangerously close to self-parody. The movie constantly returns to his reactions, his mouth breathing, noises and his antics as if cuteness alone can carry emotional weight. What once felt organic now feels calculated. Rather than deepening the father-son dynamic between Din and Grogu, the film turns Grogu into something closer to a mascot or pet.

That shift matters because the emotional success of The Mandalorian originally rested on the idea of guardianship. Din wasn’t merely transporting Grogu; he was learning responsibility, sacrifice and connection. Their bond carried themes of adoption, discipleship and found family. In this film, however, that relationship barely evolves. Din spends much of the runtime reacting to Grogu rather than raising him. The emotional maturity that once defined their dynamic has been replaced by repetitive comic relief.

The result is a film with remarkably little emotional momentum. Nothing truly changes and no sacrifice costs anything meaningful. No revelation alters the characters in lasting ways. Even the action sequences, while competently staged, feel curiously weightless because the audience never senses genuine risk or stakes. The movie keeps hinting at larger dangers involving Imperial remnants regrouping in the Outer Rim, but it never commits to consequences or develops the threat into something genuinely compelling which makes the universe in which its operating feel strangely small.

There is also a broader creative issue hovering over the film: exhaustion. Lucasfilm has spent years expanding the Star Wars universe through interconnected streaming projects, and this movie often feels burdened by that approach. Instead of a singular cinematic vision, it plays like content management — another extension of an already sprawling ecosystem. Cameos, references and familiar visual cues substitute for storytelling momentum. The film assumes affection for these characters is enough to sustain audience investment, but nostalgia and recognition can only carry a story so far. And for those who didn’t watch the series there is little context, save for a brief explanation at the beginning of the film.

Ironically, the smaller moments occasionally remind viewers why these characters mattered in the first place. There are glimpses of loneliness beneath Din’s stoicism and flashes of wonder in Grogu’s curiosity. A handful of quieter scenes briefly recover the spiritual texture that made the early episodes resonate. At the films’ midpoint there are poignant scenes with Grogu attempting to look after an injured Din, that are rich in texture and nuance. The original series worked best when it explored themes of belonging, redemption and reluctant love beneath the armour and spectacle. Those themes are still faintly present here, but they are overwhelmed by formula and repetition.

Din and Grogu once reflected something deeply human: the slow shaping of responsibility through care and sacrifice. Love required patience and protection demanded vulnerability. But the movie often sidelines that emotional depth in favour of marketable familiarity. Grogu becomes less a child entrusted to Din’s care and more a perpetual accessory. The film loses sight of stewardship and settles for branding.

For longtime fans, that may be the most dispiriting part of all. This was supposed to signal a bold new chapter for Star Wars cinema after nearly a decade away from theatres. Instead, The Mandalorian & Grogu feels like bonus content stretched beyond its natural limits. Not offensively bad. Not disastrous. Simply underwhelming.

And for a franchise built on mythic adventure, spiritual longing and cinematic awe, the fact that the precedings feel underwhelming may be the greatest disappointment of all.