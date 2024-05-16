People’s Commission to hear from those affected by the Housing Crisis 

On 23 and 24 May, the People’s Commission into the Housing Crisis event at Sydney University will consult with people who have experienced homelessness and housing stress.

Organised by the Everybody’s Home campaign, the consultation will hear people’s stories, insights, and ideas for solutions with decision-makers.

The Co-commissioners include Doug Cameron (former Labor Senator for NSW) and Professor Nicole Gurran (University of Sydney). They will hear evidence over two days in Sydney (23-24 May).

Sharon Callister is CEO of Mission Australia.

“Those who have experienced homelessness or housing instability must be at the heart of discussions about Australia’s housing and homelessness crisis,” she said.



“Their voices are invaluable in shaping interventions and policies. They have essential expertise in what will work – and won’t work – to end Australia’s housing emergency.”

“Australia’s housing system is broken and is the worst our frontline workers have seen. We see everyday how rising cost-of-living and the housing emergency is pushing people to make tough financial choices – between paying the power bill, paying the rent to keep a roof over their head or putting food on the table.”

To effectively address the housing emergency, Mission Australia calls for comprehensive solutions, including the establishment of a $500 million Homelessness Prevention Transformation Fund so that frontline staff can focus on providing early intervention support to help people avoid homelessness.

“Ending homelessness goes beyond bricks and mortar: it requires meaningful prevention measures and support services.”

“We look forward to seeing the report from the People’s Commission and the new ideas that emerge from this important process,” said Ms Callister.

For more information on the People’s Commission Into the Housing Crisis event, visit the official website here.