10 Reasons Why Volunteering Makes You a Better You

It’s no secret that as we have become busier that charity and volunteering has suffered. A study conducted by the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods found that the proportion of adult Australians engaging in formal voluntary work, which is done through an organisation or group, fell from 36.0 per cent in late 2019 to 24.2 per cent in April 2021. Since then, the pandemic contributed to a steep decline.

During National Volunteer Week, lets take a step back and look at how volunteering offers a wealth of benefits that extend far beyond helping others. This year Volunteering Australia has the theme ‘Something for Everyone’ on 20-26 May.

Here are 10 compelling reasons why volunteering is good for you, that also happen to be backed up by the Bible.

The Joy of Giving

There’s an undeniable sense of satisfaction that comes from using your time and skills to make a positive impact on someone’s life and 2 Corinthians 9 verse 7 backs this up. Whether it’s helping a child learn to read, assisting at an animal shelter, or cleaning up a local park, volunteering allows you to witness the direct results of your efforts and experience the joy of giving. This positive reinforcement and being a “cheerful giver” strengthens your sense of purpose and well-being.

Building New Skills and Enhancing Existing Ones

Volunteering exposes you to new environments, challenges, and people. You might find yourself tutoring students, organizing an event, or assisting with social media management. These experiences allow you to develop new skills or refine existing ones, all while serving a good cause. Volunteering can boost your computer literacy, communication skills, and even leadership abilities. Hebrews 13:16 backs this up when it talks about giving to others, without expecting a return.

Enhancing Community

Volunteering places you alongside individuals who share your passions and desire to make a difference and enhance the community around you. Colossians 3:12-14 is all about building meaningful connections which bind us together. You will definitely meet people from different walks of life, expanding your social circle and professional network, which can open doors to new opportunities in the future.

Step out of your comfort zone

Volunteering allows you to step outside your comfort zone and take on new challenges. As you develop your skills and witness the positive impact you make, your confidence flourishes and as 3 John 1:2 tells us it’s good for your soul. You begin to see yourself as a capable individual who can make a difference in the world. This newfound confidence spills over into other areas of your life, both personal and professional.

A Sense of Purpose

Helping others has a profound effect on your own mental well-being. Volunteering reduces stress levels by shifting your focus away from your own problems and towards the needs of others. Hebrews 13:16 talks about not forgetting to do good, because God is pleased with this self sacrifice. It fosters a sense of purpose and accomplishment, leading to a more positive outlook and improved emotional well-being. Studies have shown that volunteering can decrease symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Improving Your Overall Well-being

Many volunteer opportunities involve physical activity, such as gardening, building projects, or participating in clean-up drives. This physical exertion not only benefits your body but also contributes to your mental well-being. Volunteering can combat feelings of isolation and loneliness, encouraging social interaction which is vital for overall health.

Exploring Career Paths and Interests

Volunteering is a fantastic way to explore potential career paths. If you’re unsure about your future direction, volunteering in a field that interests you allows you to gain firsthand experience, test the waters, and determine if it’s a good fit for you. This experience can be invaluable when making career decisions.

Standing Out from the Crowd

Volunteer experience demonstrates initiative, compassion, a commitment to your community and your desire to contribute to something larger than yourself.

Building Stronger Community

By volunteering, you contribute to the betterment of your community, making it a more vibrant and supportive place for everyone. Your efforts, however big or small, can create a ripple effect, inspiring others to get involved.

Giving Back

Volunteering can become a lifelong habit that enriches both your life and the lives of others. God made us for relationship with others and Him, and that self-sacrifice and helping those in need help us live out our walk with Christ.

So this makes volunteering a win-win proposition. While you contribute to a worthy cause, you enhance your relationship with God and others.

Find a cause you care about and start volunteering today. You might be surprised by the positive impact it has on you and those around you.