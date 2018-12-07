Gosford Uniting Church receives $4000 to support arts and culture

Gosford’s Uniting Productions has been awarded a $4000 grant to upgrade facilities.

Operating since 2008, this initiative of Gosford Uniting Church provides a venue for local playwrights to showcase their talent. Local playwrights can hear their work read by professional actors and obtain constructive feedback from an audience. Some of the plays have gone on to become films and some of the actors involved have gone on to develop professional careers.

Clive McCormack is the Secretary of Gosford Uniting Church’s council and actively participates in running Uniting Productions. He happened to see an advertisement for the grants and applied, initially not thinking that he would have a chance.

Gosford Uniting Church’s Lorna Martin told Insights that the experience, “is one of the ways God affirms that what we are doing to reach out into the community is of God and not of us.”

Taylor Martin MLC announced the $4000 as part of round two of the NSW Government’s Regional Cultural Fund.

“Existing lighting has proved inadequate when stage is extended to accommodate extra cast for musicals and bigger productions using children and young people,” Mr Martin said.

“Additional lighting and a new mixing desk will allow amateur performers to be trained in theatrical performance, production, and stage-craft.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the project will receive a share of the $47 million round two funding.

The Regional Cultural Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $1.6 billion Regional Growth Fund, designed to improve economic growth and productivity as well as community amenity with investment in regional communities.

Image: (L-R) Sue Dengate, David Williamson (Gosford UC Church Council Chairperson), Lorna Martin, Clive McCormack (Secretary Church Council and active participant in Uniting Prouctions) and Taylor Martin.

