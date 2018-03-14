Conference seeks things that make for peace

Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Mar 16, 2018

United Theological College hosted the first ever Things that Make for Peace conference from 7 to 9 March 2018. The event was the first of its kind in Australia and featured Islamic and Christian scholars addressing issues related to peace.

The conference featured two key-note speakers: Professor Daniel Smith-Christopher (Loyola Marymount University) and Professor Zeki Saritoprak (John Carroll University).

There were twenty-three other presenters. Papers covered a wide range of topics, including restorative justice, Australian treatment of asylum seekers, and the Qur’an.

These included academics from the University of Divinity, Australian National University, Western Sydney University, Alphacrucis College, as well as a number of colleagues from within the Charles Sturt University School of Theology, and the Centre for Islamic Society and Culture.

Conference organiser Dr Anthony Rees told Insights that organisers were planning to publish the conference’s papers and that the event should return.

“There is a shared belief that this event must be continued,” Dr Rees said.

An edited version of one of the conference’s papers, delivered by Liam Miller, is available here

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

 

