Three seasons of the faith-based drama The Baxters drops on Amazon Prime

Touched By an Angel star Roma Downey stars in a faith-based drama The Baxters. Based on Karen Kingsbury’s best-selling series, the series follows Elizabeth (Downey) and John Baxter (Ted McGinley) and their five adult children as they navigate relationships, careers, love and faith.

Redemption is the key theme throughout the series, as each family member has a relationship with someone — including at times, God — that needs to be redeemed. Redemption is rarely an easy, straightforward path, and it seems like the Baxters understand that well.

In addition to McGinley, Cobrin and Downey — who also served as the series’ executive producer — the show will star Brandon Hirsch, Masey McLain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh and Emily Peterson.

“I think that the stories are really going to resonate with audiences. You know, it’s still edgy storytelling,” Roma Downey recently told Beliefnet.com. “This is not a perfect family and this is not a preachy show – but they are a family of faith. When the issues come up and the challenges arise, we see them band together. They really model ways of supporting each other. Even when they don’t like each other, even when they don’t approve of each other’s behavior or they’re not happy with the choice that someone in their family has made about something, the underlying love that connects them is very powerful. I don’t know that we often see that modeled on TV.”

Kingsbury’s novel series has encompassed more than 25 titles since its debut in 2002. Downey has had the books under option for over a decade.

“Since the day Roma Downey asked for my blessing in making the Baxter family literary series into a televised show, I have dreamed that it might find a home on Prime Video,” Kingsbury has said. “Many millions of readers are going to be thrilled over this news. It is a dream come true.”

There are currently three seasons of the drama on Amazon Prime to fans of the book series delight. However, it’s not clear if the show will continue past its current three seasons as the show was shot in 2018, and faced several production hurdles, causing a significant delay in its debut. This six year delay might also explain why all three seasons were released simultaneously.

In January, Amazon announced a partnership with The Wonder Project, a faith-based production company from Jesus Revolution director Jon Erwin, to develop more series and films rooted in faith for Prime Video, including the upcoming series based on King David’s life.

You can watch all current seasons of The Baxters on Prime Video with a subscription