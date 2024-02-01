  • Home
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
X-Men '97 trailer releases  

The first trailer for X-Men ‘97 has finally arrived, more than two years after the show was first announced. 

X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the Fox cartoon that ran from 1992 to 1997. It is based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962.  

The X-Men franchise revolves around a team of superheroes known as ‘mutants’ who were born with powers. The comics, films, and cartoons explore themes involving prejudice, racism, and homophobia.  
In a 2011 Washington Post interview, Stan Lee observed, “In the case of the X-Men, who I incorrectly named because one was female, I wanted to do a strip that would point out the injustice and wrongheadedness of bigotry.” 

The franchise has also been the basis of a series of films beginning in 2000, starring Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, and Sir Ian McKellen. 
 
X-Men ‘97 was announced in November 2021. The series was first discussed in 2019. 
 

X-Men ‘97 will stream on Disney+ starting on 21 March 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

