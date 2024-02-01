X-Men ‘97 trailer releases  

The first trailer for X-Men ‘97 has finally arrived, more than two years after the show was first announced.

X-Men ‘97 is a revival of the Fox cartoon that ran from 1992 to 1997. It is based on the comics created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1962.

The X-Men franchise revolves around a team of superheroes known as ‘mutants’ who were born with powers. The comics, films, and cartoons explore themes involving prejudice, racism, and homophobia.

In a 2011 Washington Post interview, Stan Lee observed, “In the case of the X-Men, who I incorrectly named because one was female, I wanted to do a strip that would point out the injustice and wrongheadedness of bigotry.”

The franchise has also been the basis of a series of films beginning in 2000, starring Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, and Sir Ian McKellen.



X-Men ‘97 was announced in November 2021. The series was first discussed in 2019.



X-Men ‘97 will stream on Disney+ starting on 21 March