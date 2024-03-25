Cashless gaming trial beginning in Tweed Heads 

Patrons at the Twin Towns Services Club in Tweed Heads are now able to sign up to use cashless gaming technology as the state’s expanded trial begins.

The Twin Towns Services Club will trial the technology on all its 596 gaming machines and will be the largest trial site in regional NSW.

Patrons of Twin Towns Services Club can now also receive a demonstration on how to use the updated machines as technology provider ebet completes the final stages of testing at the site.

The expanded trial is being overseen by the Independent Panel on Gaming Reform which has approved 27 venues to take part, including 21 clubs and six hotels across 23 local government areas.

The trial will continue to roll out across NSW in a staged approach with more venues to switch on during April, including West HQ (Rooty Hill RSL Club), which will have 720 gaming machines in the trial.

Overall, the technology will be installed in over 4,000 poker machines across NSW, surpassing the NSW Government’s election commitment of 500 machines.

The panel is scheduled to report to the government in November 2024.

Independent Panel on Gaming Reform chair Michael Foggo highlighted the trial’s importance.

“The commencement of the cashless gaming trial at Twin Towns is an important step in the journey to understand and report on various technological solutions, including privacy and security, and their impact on venues and staff,” Mr Foggo said.

The Uniting Church is part of a campaign calling for wider gambling reform, including cashless machines.