Demolition of Dreams and Neighbourhoods

Review: The Curse

Showtime’s The Curse takes aim at the ubiquitous home renovation shows with a darkly comedic pitchfork. Starring Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder, the series cleverly dissects the genre’s formula while launching a biting critique of gentrification. It’s not just hammer and nails; it’s a social commentary disguised as awkward humour and unsettling mystery.

The show centres on Asher (Fielder) and Whitney Siegel (Stone), a newlywed couple brimming with eco-conscious ideals and a yearning for reality TV stardom. They descend upon the close-knit community of Española, New Mexico, armed with dreams of flipping houses and a naive belief in “sustainable gentrification.” Here, The Curse exposes the inherent hypocrisy of such a notion. Sustainable might imply environmental responsibility, but gentrification rarely considers the existing social fabric.

The series masterfully parodies the familiar tropes of home renovation shows. We see the staged “reveal” moments after construction chaos, complete with suspiciously pristine surfaces and furniture seemingly defying the logic of space. Asher and Whitney, with their forced cheer and manufactured conflicts, perfectly embody the archetypal “flipping couple.” They are oblivious to the community’s whispers of a curse and the subtle resistance they face.

But The Curse goes beyond mere parody. It weaponises humour to expose the consequences of unbridled gentrification. As Asher and Whitney bulldoze through historic architecture and disrupt established businesses, the humour takes on a darker tinge. Their “dream renovation” becomes a metaphor for the homogenisation of neighbourhoods, the erasure of culture, and the displacement of residents.

The show doesn’t shy away from portraying the human cost. We see local businesses struggling against the influx of trendy cafes, families forced to relocate due to skyrocketing rents, and the erosion of the community’s character. The humour recedes in these moments, replaced by a powerful, albeit uncomfortable, portrayal of the dark side of the “home improvement” narrative.

Further amplifying the critique is the show’s exploration of the supernatural. The alleged curse becomes a tangible manifestation of the community’s discontent. The hauntings, with their unsettling imagery and cryptic messages, serve as a constant reminder of the history and identity that Asher and Whitney are trying to dismantle.

The Curse also cleverly employs the awkwardness that Fielder has built his comedic career on. Asher’s social ineptitude, his desperate attempts to connect with the locals, and his increasingly strained relationship with Whitney create an atmosphere filled with tension and discomfort. This discomfort mirrors the unease many viewers might feel while watching the destruction of a community in the name of “progress.”

However, the series doesn’t offer easy answers. It doesn’t demonise Asher and Whitney entirely; they remain sympathetic figures despite their cluelessness. This ambiguity reflects the complexity of the issue. Can gentrification ever be truly sustainable? Can development coexist with preservation?

Ultimately, The Curse is a show that burrows under your skin. It’s funny, yes, but it’s also unsettling, forcing viewers to confront the uncomfortable realities hidden behind the glossy facade of home renovation shows.

It’s hard watching the show and not thinking of flipping celebrities like Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young who front Flip or Flop, and Erin and Ben Napier of Hometown. These shows are all full of good intentions, but at what cost to the neighbourhoods that they are changing? For some of us these shows are guilty pleasures, but what does reality look like for these communities once the cameras stop rolling?

The Curse will definitely make you question the celebratory narrative of flipping houses and the true cost of pursuing the dream at the expense of a community’s soul. As you watch Asher and Whitney grapple with the consequences of their actions, you can’t help but wonder: who, or what, is truly cursed?

The Curse is streaming with a subscription to Paramount +