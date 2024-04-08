A Spy Game of Hearts

Review: Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith takes the classic action-comedy premise and flips it on its head. While the series features thrilling shootouts and exotic missions, its true heart lies in exploring the complexities of a married couple, albeit one riddled with secrets and deadly skills. Starring the charismatic duo of Maya Erskine and Donald Glover, the show prioritizes character development and emotional tension, making it a captivating relationship drama disguised as a spy thriller.

The series opens with John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine), a seemingly ordinary suburban couple. Beneath the surface, however, lies a shocking truth: they’re both elite assassins working for a shadowy organisation. The show masterfully utilises the “fake married couple” trope as a springboard for exploring intimacy and trust. John and Jane initially struggle to maintain professionalism, leading to hilarious moments where marital bickering bleeds into undercover operations. However, as they navigate dangerous situations together, a genuine connection begins to spark.

The writers cleverly draw parallels between espionage and romantic partnership. Each mission becomes a test of their growing bond. Can they rely on each other in the face of mortal danger? Can they share their true selves when their entire lives are built on deception? The show delves into the emotional vulnerability required for intimacy, mirroring the way trust is essential for successful teamwork, even among assassins. When one person excels in a mission, what does that mean for the partner? All of these threads are drawn into the plot.

Glover and Erskine deliver excellent performances. Glover brings a charming vulnerability to John, a man yearning for normalcy while trapped in a world of violence. Erskine portrays Jane with a pragmatic stoicism, hinting at a past filled with secrets. Their chemistry crackles on screen, making their journey from reluctant colleagues to conflicted lovers all the more engaging. The show avoids falling into predictable romantic tropes. Instead, it explores the complexities of building a relationship amidst constant danger and uncertainty.

While action sequences are present, they serve more to heighten the emotional stakes than dominate the narrative. The fight choreography is well-executed, with a focus on close-quarters combat that feels grounded and realistic. However, the show prioritises the aftermath of these encounters, exploring the emotional toll they take on John and Jane. We see them grapple with survivor’s guilt, question their loyalty, and yearn for a life outside the world of espionage.

This focus on character development isn’t without its drawbacks, particularly for those expecting wall-to-wall action of the movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on which the series is based. The missions take a back seat to relationship development, and he show’s episodic format, with each episode tackling a new mission, can feel repetitive at times. The overarching mystery surrounding their mysterious organisation and their supervisor, dubbed Hihi, unfolds slowly, leaving viewers wanting more by the end of the season.

Ulitmately, Mr. & Mrs. Smith succeeds in its unconventional approach, although with its massive cliffhanger one hopes it will get a second season. It’s not just another action-packed spy romp. It’s a witty and thought-provoking exploration of love, trust, and the price of living a double life. By prioritising relationship drama, the show offers a fresh perspective on a familiar genre, captivating viewers with its blend of humour, action, and emotional depth.

All episodes of Mr and Mrs Smith are streaming with a subscription to Amazon Prime