Dorothy McRae-McMahon turns 90 

Trailblasing retired Uniting Church minister Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon turned 90 on 8 April 2024.  
 
Rev. McRae-McMahon was a long-term minister at Pitt Street Uniting Church. She is well-renowned for her gift for writing liturgy, including her 1993 publication, Echoes of our Journey: liturgies of the people. 

Rev. McRae-McMahon was also National Director for Mission of the Uniting Church in Australia and the first woman to become Moderator of the World Council of Churches Worship Committee.  

In 1997, she made history when she became the first minister to publicly acknowledge her sexuality as a lesbian. She was the subject of an episode of Australian Story later that year.

Rev. McRae-McMahon also won the Australian Human Rights Medal in 1988. In 1992, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Macquarie University for her advocacy work and contribution to the spiritual life of the community. 

One of Uniting’s new housing projects, McRae-McMahon Place, is named for her. The project opened to its first residents in early March

Image: Pitt Street Uniting Church Minister Rev. Dr Josephine Inkpin with Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon.

Happy Birthday to Rev. Dorthy McCrae-McMahon from Insights 

