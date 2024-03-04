  • Home
Home
McRae-McMahon Place opens

McRae-McMahon Place has opened to residents. Named after former Uniting Church Minister Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon, the retirement village features 65 homes, including 12 apartments for social housing in Leichhardt.  

Residents have started moving in after the official opening in early Marhc. 

McRae-McMahon Place was designed by Morrison Design Partnership Architects, with interiors by Turner, landscape design by Taylor Brammer, and construction by Growthbuilt.  

Simon Furness is Uniting’s Director of Property and Housing. 

“Australians are living longer, healthier lives which means they’re staying active for longer and want to retain their independence for as long as possible in the comfort of their own homes,” Mr Furness said.   

“McRae-McMahon Place reimagines the notion of retirement living communities. An example of density done well, our “purposeful design” approach means we built McRae-McMahon Place with a focus on residents’ wellbeing and providing them with the opportunity to build community connections through the shared amenities and spaces we’ve created.”  

“Social isolation and loneliness have a serious impact on seniors so it’s important to us to create environments that increase interaction and make residents happier.”   

McRae-McMahon Place has a walking path to the 49 apartment retirement facility Hawkins Place by Uniting in Leichhardt.

Rev. Dorothy McRae-McMahon is a pioneering Uniting Church minister. She was previously the minister at Pitt Street Uniting Church.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

