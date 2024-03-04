Jane Leach to keynote SoulCare 2024 

SoulCare 2024 will feature Rev. Dr Jane Leach as the keynote speaker.

Rev. Dr Leach is the Principal of Wesley House at Cambridge University. An ordained Methodist minister since 1988, she researches, supervises and publishes in the fields of practical theology and theological education with expertise in qualitative research and multidisciplinary perspectives.

Rev. Dr Leach was the founding chair of the Association for Pastoral Supervisors and Educators (APSE). She offers pastoral supervision to clergy, chaplains, and other church workers.



Running from 12 to 13 September, the conference will explore pastoral care practices and how to sustain coalface ministries.

For more information, and to book, visit the official SoulCare event website here.

