    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    The Crucified God, Five Decades On 
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like
    Exploring the Ark
    Exploring the Ark
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women's Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women's Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani's Eyes
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani's Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
Home
Jane Leach to keynote SoulCare 2024 

SoulCare 2024 will feature Rev. Dr Jane Leach as the keynote speaker. 

Rev. Dr Leach is the Principal of Wesley House at Cambridge University. An ordained Methodist minister since 1988, she researches, supervises and publishes in the fields of practical theology and theological education with expertise in qualitative research and multidisciplinary perspectives. 

Rev. Dr Leach was the founding chair of the Association for Pastoral Supervisors and Educators (APSE).  She offers pastoral supervision to clergy, chaplains, and other church workers.
 
Running from 12 to 13 September, the conference will explore pastoral care practices and how to sustain coalface ministries.  

For more information, and to book, visit the official SoulCare event website here.  
 

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

