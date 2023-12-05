  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Embracing Patience During Advent
    Exploring the Shared Path: Spiritual Growth and Christianity
    Exploring the Shared Path: Spiritual Growth and Christianity
    How Might We Approach Christ the King in the 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence? 
    How Might We Approach Christ the King in the 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence? 
    Nurturing Spiritual Growth: The Transformative Power of Reading the Bible
    Nurturing Spiritual Growth: The Transformative Power of Reading the Bible
  • Reviews
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
  • News
Home
Jione Havea to deliver 2024 Havea lecture

Jione Havea to deliver 2024 Havea lecture

United Theological College has announced Rev. Dr Jione Havea will be one of the guest speakers delivering the 2024 Havea lecture on 5 April.

“We are honoured that Rev. Dr Joine Havea has offered to organise a special guest panel of youthful Pasifika friends to present the 2024 Havea Lecture,” Rev. Dr Walker said.

“The opportunity to hear the voices of younger Pasifika leaders, along with Dr Havea who is a globally respected scholar, has excited the church and theological community.” 

The Annual Havea Lecture honours Jione’s father, Rev. Dr Jione Havea Sr, a founding and leading voice of indigenous Pasifika theology. 

This year’s lecture will form part of the Talanoa Oceania Conference, which United Theological College is hosting from 4 to 6 April.

“All the staff and students at the college are deeply committed to learning from, and with, the indigenous theological wisdom flowing to us in the ocean currents of the Pacific,”Rev. Dr Walker said.

“We hope the wider church will join the commOcean.”

The Havea lecture takes place at United Theological College on Friday, 5 April 2024 with dinner at 6:15pm. The lecture will commence at 7:30pm. UTC will announce more details in the new year.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top