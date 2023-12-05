Jione Havea to deliver 2024 Havea lecture

United Theological College has announced Rev. Dr Jione Havea will be one of the guest speakers delivering the 2024 Havea lecture on 5 April.

“We are honoured that Rev. Dr Joine Havea has offered to organise a special guest panel of youthful Pasifika friends to present the 2024 Havea Lecture,” Rev. Dr Walker said.



“The opportunity to hear the voices of younger Pasifika leaders, along with Dr Havea who is a globally respected scholar, has excited the church and theological community.”

The Annual Havea Lecture honours Jione’s father, Rev. Dr Jione Havea Sr, a founding and leading voice of indigenous Pasifika theology.

This year’s lecture will form part of the Talanoa Oceania Conference, which United Theological College is hosting from 4 to 6 April.



“All the staff and students at the college are deeply committed to learning from, and with, the indigenous theological wisdom flowing to us in the ocean currents of the Pacific,”Rev. Dr Walker said.



“We hope the wider church will join the commOcean.”

The Havea lecture takes place at United Theological College on Friday, 5 April 2024 with dinner at 6:15pm. The lecture will commence at 7:30pm. UTC will announce more details in the new year.