People urged to get flu vaccine

People across NSW are being urged to protect themselves against serious illness by booking in for their influenza vaccine ahead of the 2024 flu season.

The latest respiratory surveillance report shows more than 4,700 people in NSW were diagnosed with influenza in the last four weeks, a 16 per cent increase compared with the previous year.

NSW hospitals received 480 influenza-like illness admissions between the 6 January and 14 April 2024. This is compared with 284 during the same period in 2023.

The NSW Government is encouraging people to book in for the influenza vaccine through a local GP or pharmacist ahead of winter.

People who are considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from influenza are eligible for a free flu vaccine. Priority groups include:

Children aged six months to under five years

People aged 65 and over

Aboriginal people from six months of age

Pregnant women

Those with serious health conditions such as diabetes, cancer, immune disorders, obesity, severe asthma, kidney, heart, lung or liver disease.

NSW Health also recommends considering getting a COVID-19 booster at the same time as the flu vaccination.

Dr Kerry Chant is NSW’s Chief Health Officer.

“Last year, we saw an increase in ED presentations among young children with some being admitted to intensive care with life-threatening complications from the flu,” she said.



“We don’t want to see a repeat this year, so we are reminding families to book their children aged under five years in for their free flu vaccine now.”

More information on influenza and the COVID-19 booster vaccines can be found on the NSW Government website.