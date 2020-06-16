New resource helps tackle homelessness among older Australians

Uniting NSW.ACT and CHIA NSW launch toolkit to help older tenants stay in their homes longer.

Program supports more stable tenancies by providing community organisations with specialist housing information and resources

Community organisations assisting older and more vulnerable Australians who in the past may have struggled to find stable housing will now have access to a new toolkit that helps residents access the specialist services they need.

Uniting, the largest provider of aged care in NSW and the ACT, has partnered with Community Housing Industry Australia (CHIA) NSW to launch the ‘Supporting Older Tenants as They Age Toolkit’.

“As a not for profit provider of community services, Uniting believes affordable housing is a fundamental human right,” said Saviour Buhagiar, Director of Ageing, Uniting NSW.ACT.



“Older people are increasingly vulnerable to homelessness. They need information developed especially for their circumstances and that is tailored to their backgrounds.

“The toolkit provides specialist guidance for community organisations. It also contains important information to support older people from diverse communities including Aboriginal Australians, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and members of the LGBTI community,” said Mr Buhagiar.

“Demand is rapidly rising for community housing providers to care for more older tenants. This important resource, developed in partnership with Uniting, will help providers’ capacity to be leaders in providing secure housing and services to older tenants,” said Mark Degotardi, CHIA NSW CEO.

Uniting NSW.ACT is a leader in developing innovative partnerships that deliver best practice aged care services including those that tackle homelessness.

In 2016, Uniting won the prestigious Australian Aged Care Quality Agency (AACQA) Better Practice Award for a community outreach public housing program for older tenants of the Greenway Estate in NSW.

Uniting is interested in working with the NSW Government to trial a specialist seniors housing support service to improve housing outcomes for older people so that they can age well in appropriate and affordable housing.

This proposal has wide support from housing and aged service peak bodies and providers through the NSW Ageing on the Edge Forum; a coalition of organisations working together towards housing justice for older people on low incomes.

The toolkit will be launched at a webinar followed by a virtual masterclass on how to use it, with the author Sue Cripps, a consultant with extensive experience in the homelessness and housing arena.

The toolkit covers 6 key areas:

Tailored advice to support all groups of people identified as part of the diverse Australian community

Explores the aged care service model in relation to keeping older tenants at home for as long as possible with the supports they need

Promotes understanding of structural housing adaptions that can be made to enable staying at home for longer

Raises awareness of the risk of elder abuse

Explores social isolation and loneliness among older tenants and considers ways they can be addressed

Identifies how to assist older tenants in mainstream housing who appear to have changes in behaviour that may be age related.

The toolkit can be downloaded here: uniting.org/chiatoolki t

About Uniting NSW.ACT I uniting.org

Uniting is responsible for the social justice, community services and chaplaincy work of the Uniting Church in NSW and the ACT, providing care and support for people through all ages and stages of life and with a focus on people experiencing disadvantage and vulnerability. Our purpose is to inspire people, enliven communities and confront injustice. We celebrate diversity and welcome everyone exactly as they are.

About Uniting Aged Care

Uniting operates 73 residential aged care homes in 58 locations across NSW and ACT which offer care and support for older people from our qualified team 24-hours a day, so residents can live the most active and fulfilled life possible. Our Inspired Care framework honours a resident’s desire to express who they are, make their own decisions about the support they receive and contribute as a member of the community. We are also an approved provider for Commonwealth Home Support Program with over 4,000 clients. Around 9,200 clients use our home care or wellbeing services, and we offer a wide range of additional services to help our clients in and out of the home.

About Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA NSW)

The Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA NSW) is the peak body representing community housing providers in NSW. CHIA NSW provides advocacy, policy, learning & development, and data services to its membership of over 100 community housing providers, who manage over 50,000 social and affordable housing properties for NSW families.