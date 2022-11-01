New church sign acknowledges Gadigal and First Nations People

When Paddington Unting Church were looking to introduce a new sign in front of their church building, the congregation decided to use the new visibility to acknowledge that they met on Gadigal land.

The church’s new sign acknowledges the Gadiagal people and First Peoples’ unceded sovereignty.



It reads, “Bujari gamarruwa! (“Welcome”, in the language of the Gadigal people).”

“The Paddington Uniting Church acknowledges the unceded sovereignty and rich cultural diversity of Australia’s First Peoples.”



“We particularly acknowledge the Gadigal people as the traditional and ongoing custodians of this area. We pay our respect to Gadigal Elders past and present, to all Gadigal people, and also to all members of the wider Aboriginal community.”

Nathan Tyson, Synod’s Director of First Peoples Strategy and Engagement, helped the congregation with the sign’s wording. Mr Tyson welcomed the congregation’s efforts.

“I really welcome the effort taken by Paddington Uniting Church to respectfully and appropriately acknowledge both the Gadigal people and all First Peoples,” Mr Tyson said.

“This signage is a wonderful way to express the Uniting Church’s commitment to building relationships with First Peoples. I would encourage all congregations to consider creating similar signage for your places of worship. It lets our mob know that they are welcome in your Church.”

“I also note that Paddington Uniting Church are engaging in regular learning about Aboriginal issues and perspectives, including about the Statement from the Heart and its elements of Voice, Treaty, and Truth, and have also participated in a “walking on country” session with a local Aboriginal organisation.”



“These are great ways to build capacity to develop and build lasting relationships with the local Aboriginal community.”