Home
Vale, Don Evans

Former Moderator Rev. Dr Donald Evans has been remembered as a great encourager during his ministry.

Rev. Dr Evans died on Saturday 5 November 2022. He was 86. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Moderator Simon Hansford paid tribute to his ministry.

“We give thanks for the breadth of Don’s ministry, especially in the Hunter region, and as Moderator. ”

“The last few years have been difficult for Don with his health and we know that the mercy and grace of the God he knew and loved and worshipped was holding him, Leslie, and his family throughout that time and we give thanks for that.”

Scott Mudd is an Anglican Priest who encountered Rev. Dr Evans during his time at Wesley East Maitland Uniting Church.

“When I first started to lead worship in a team of people at Wesley East Maitland in the early 2010s, Don was a great encourager,” he said.

“His gentle presence and his pastoral gifts were always an inspiration. It was his encouragement that gave me the courage to preach for the first time, for which I will always be grateful.”

“In time, I moved to the Anglican Church, and ministered to the aged care facility Don was at.”

“I always delighted in stopping for a few moments to say hi and check in with him. He always had time to talk to me, and I always valued his perspective on the gospel. He personified the call to discipleship and it is that quiet, gentle presence and leadership that I carry with me and seek to emulate in my own ministry, truly personifying Jesus’ commission in that as he went through life, he made disciples of all.”

Rev. Dr Evans was Moderator of NSW and ACT Synod from 1996 to 1998. In 2016, he celebrated 50 years of being ordained.

His friends and family will celebrate his life in a service held at Maitland Uniting Church at 11am on Monday, 14 November.

Insights extends our condolences to Don Evans’ family and friends.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

