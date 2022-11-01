  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    A warning from Isaiah about the consequences of failing to be good stewards of God’s creation
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Asexuality and the Church
    Asexuality and the Church
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
    Faith has not been cancelled: a response to Barney Zwartz￼￼
  • Reviews
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
  • News
  • Events
Home
Sydney Alliance Assembly with NSW Treasurer Matt Kean

Sydney Alliance Assembly with NSW Treasurer Matt Kean

On 30 November, the Sydney Alliance Assembly will hear and share stories about the rising cost of living and its connection to the impacts of climate change. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean will be in attendance and this will be an opportunity to talk about your experiences and have your say in ways to build a more equitable and sustainable Sydney.

The NSW and ACT Synod along with Uniting and some individual congregations have been heavily involved with the Sydney Alliance since its inception. We look forward to standing alongside fellow members and community members to call for a fairer and more just Sydney in areas such as cost of living, affordable housing and rights for renters, affordable and renewable energy and climate mitigation and adaptation.

With the NSW Election only months away, we have been working with the Alliance and pushing our political parties to make commitments for the next four years.

Following a meeting of the Sydney Alliance with NSW Treasurer Matt Kean in 2021 (pictured), this meeting will be the most significant meeting between the NSW Government and the Sydney Alliance during this term of government.

The evening will include a keynote address from the NSW Treasurer (focused on his 2022 budget and vision for 2023), sharing of stories and a presentation of proposals from the Sydney Alliance to which the Treasurer will be asked to make concrete commitments to act.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided. If registrations go over 250, there may be a slight change in venue. All participants will be emailed and texted if this is the case.

The Sydney Alliance Assembly takes Place at Parramatta Mission on Wednesday, 30 November from 5:45 for 6pm to 8pm.  The Venue is walking distance from Parramatta Train Station and Bus Bay. There is also paid parking nearby.

Register here

Contact Deepthi Mathew at dmathew@uniting.org for more information.

Share

Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

Error validating access token: Session has expired on Saturday, 22-Oct-22 13:47:22 PDT. The current time is Tuesday, 08-Nov-22 22:16:50 PST.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top