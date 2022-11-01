Sydney Alliance Assembly with NSW Treasurer Matt Kean

On 30 November, the Sydney Alliance Assembly will hear and share stories about the rising cost of living and its connection to the impacts of climate change. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean will be in attendance and this will be an opportunity to talk about your experiences and have your say in ways to build a more equitable and sustainable Sydney.

The NSW and ACT Synod along with Uniting and some individual congregations have been heavily involved with the Sydney Alliance since its inception. We look forward to standing alongside fellow members and community members to call for a fairer and more just Sydney in areas such as cost of living, affordable housing and rights for renters, affordable and renewable energy and climate mitigation and adaptation.

With the NSW Election only months away, we have been working with the Alliance and pushing our political parties to make commitments for the next four years.

Following a meeting of the Sydney Alliance with NSW Treasurer Matt Kean in 2021 (pictured), this meeting will be the most significant meeting between the NSW Government and the Sydney Alliance during this term of government.

The evening will include a keynote address from the NSW Treasurer (focused on his 2022 budget and vision for 2023), sharing of stories and a presentation of proposals from the Sydney Alliance to which the Treasurer will be asked to make concrete commitments to act.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided. If registrations go over 250, there may be a slight change in venue. All participants will be emailed and texted if this is the case.

The Sydney Alliance Assembly takes Place at Parramatta Mission on Wednesday, 30 November from 5:45 for 6pm to 8pm. The Venue is walking distance from Parramatta Train Station and Bus Bay. There is also paid parking nearby.

Register here

Contact Deepthi Mathew at dmathew@uniting.org for more information.