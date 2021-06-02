National Child Protection Week is coming up – order your free poster by 30 June
National Child protection week is from 5-11 September 2021.
For over 30 years NAPCAN has been running the annual National Child Protection week campaign. Each year the campaign aims to engage, educate and empower Australians to understand the complexity of child abuse and neglect and to work together to prevent it.
This year’s theme for National Child Protection week is ‘Every child, in every community, needs a fair go. This theme resonates strongly with the ethos of the Uniting Church. We need to work together to ensure that every child grows up in a community where they have all they need to thrive physically, emotionally and spiritually.
The Synod Safe Church Unit has a number of resources on its website to assist congregations to support the development of our young people through safe programs, safe leadership and safe spaces. UCA – Safe Church Unit https://nswact.uca.org.au/safe-church-unit/ . You can also call or email us for advice and support.
We encourage you to use National Child Protection Week as a platform to build awareness of child safety in your congregation. You can download your free poster at this link by June 30 Order Posters – NAPCAN https://www.napcan.org.au/order-posters/. You can also subscribe to the NAPCAN newsletter for ongoing information and for notification about activities which will occur during National Child Protection week.
Contact the Safe Church Unit e: safechurch@nswact.uca.org.au or Ph 8267-4351
Safe Church Unit – helping to build a Safer Church for all People
