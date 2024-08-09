Moderator Calls the Australian Government to uphold its obligations under the Geneva Conventions on World Humanitarian Day

The Moderator, Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau has signed a statement with over 50 other people about the current failure to uphold international humanitarian law and encouraging the Australian government to uphold its obligations on World Humanitarian Day.

19 August marks World Humanitarian Day and the global humanitarian system has never faced a greater threat. At the same time as donor resources and commitment are dwindling in the face of unprecedented demand, the rules that underpin our ability to provide assistance are being eroded without serious challenge. Only 18% of the global humanitarian funding needed has been received, whilst 300 million people are expected to require humanitarian assistance this year alone.

International humanitarian law is being defied in all corners of the globe. Accountability mechanisms are not being applied even-handedly despite the number of violations becoming more and more difficult to count. The rules and norms which keep frontline responders and civilians safe are losing effect. No matter how much humanitarian workers put measures in place to protect themselves and civilians, the structures keeping them safe are breaking down.

Our world requires leadership which has the moral integrity and vision to course-correct and uphold our fundamental values. We also must do so to make sure that the international rules and norms we rely on and benefit from, are respected.

We, the undersigned, call on the Australian Government to uphold its obligations under the Geneva Conventions and ensure accountability where these are breached by others. In doing so, we are calling on the government to put humanity and its commitment to international humanitarian law first.

We must do this to be on the right side of history when future generations look back on this time period and ask what we did to protect civilians and those working to protect them.

We call on you to make a Safer World for All.

“Humanity faces an unprecedented crisis, where suffering and injustice reign. As followers of Christ, called to love our neighbour, we cannot stand idly by. The erosion of international law and the decline of humanitarian aid leave millions vulnerable. We implore the Australian government to lead with moral courage, upholding the Geneva Conventions and ensuring accountability for those who violate them,” the Moderator, Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau said today.

“Let us remember the words of Micah, ‘to do justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.’ By protecting the innocent and defending the defenceless, we act with faith and build a safer world for all.”

For more information visit the Safer World For All website.