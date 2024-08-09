  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
Australia 29th in freedom of expression

Australia has ranked 29th in a global index that measures freedom of expression. 

The Global Expression Report measures this freedom globally and gives each nation a rating out of 100. 

Denmark came in first in the 2024 edition, with 95 points. 

Australia’s ranking puts the nation above Japan and immediately below Jamacia, with an expression score of 84.  
 
North Korea ranked last, scoring zero points. 

The latest report raises concerns that more than half of the world is living in a freedom-of-expression ‘crisis.’  

“In 2023, the percentage of people living in countries in Crisis rose to 53 percent,” the report said.  
 
“That’s more than four billion people in 39 countries. This growth in the population in Crisis countries is due to the shift of India into this expression category between 2022 and 2023.” 

To read the full 2024 Global Expression Report, visit the official website here.  

