Mission Australia supports actions for women’s safety and calls for more social and affordable housing

Following National Cabinet discussions between State and Federal leaders on collaborative strategies to combat gender-based violence and address the crisis of violence against women across Australia, Mission Australia welcomes the commitments announced and urges all Australian governments to extend their focus on solutions to prevent homelessness for those escaping violence.

In response to these crucial discussions, Sharon Callister, CEO of Mission Australia, said “As State and Federal leaders work together to grapple with the alarming surge in violence against women, it’s important we recognise the critical link between domestic and family violence and homelessness.

“Women bear a disproportionate burden of domestic and family violence, which significantly contributes to the homelessness emergency gripping our nation. The number of individuals escaping domestic and family violence and accessing Mission Australia’s homelessness services has doubled over the past three years.

“Every day, brave women across Australia confront the agonising choice between escaping violence and facing homelessness, or enduring unsafe and high-risk situations to avoid homelessness. Cost of living pressures, coupled with the scarcity of affordable housing and inadequate income support, compounds this horrific dilemma.

“While we welcome the additional $925 million in funding for the Leaving Violence program, we also know that social and affordable housing – with wraparound supports as needed – is a crucial response in supporting women and their children escaping violence. Adequate funding for frontline workers is vital for ensuring that women and children have access to specialist supports when they need them,” said Ms Callister.

“Ensuring women have access to local, safe, secure and affordable accommodation is a key solution. We urgently need to see early and significant investment into the essential social and affordable homes required to meet growing demand.

“With one in four women who want to leave an abusive partner reporting lack of money or financial support as the main reason they’re unable to leave[1], and with women and girls making up the majority of people living in poverty in Australia, the Federal Government must also lift income support to improve women’s economic security and safety,” said Ms Callister.

As the nation grapples with this crisis, Mission Australia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to collaborating with government agencies, community organisations, and stakeholders to implement effective solutions that prioritise the safety and wellbeing of women across Australia.