Catholic Answers, a Catholic advocacy organisation, launched “Father Justin” this week, an AI priest designed to answer questions about the faith. However, the experiment quickly went awry, leading to the virtual priest’s swift defrocking.

Father Justin’s interactions with users were riddled with issues. The AI Caht Bot fully embraced therole as a real priest, claiming to reside in Italy and even detailing a childhood calling to the priesthood. Some users reported Father Justin hearing confessions and offering sacraments, blurring the lines between virtual interaction and religious authority.

Technical limitations further hampered Father Justin’s effectiveness. Relying solely on microphone input caused frequent misunderstandings, like his baffling response of “real” when asked about the complex situation between Israel and Palestine. Additionally, Father Justin adhered to conservative views on social issues, mirroring the Church’s stance on topics like sexuality.

The biggest controversy arose from Father Justin’s advice to baptise a baby with Gatorade, a claim deemed unacceptable by Catholic doctrine. This, along with other questionable interactions, prompted Futurism to contact Catholic Answers and the Vatican to clarify the AI’s legitimacy.

Catholic Answers responded by defrocking Father Justin, acknowledging the “criticism of the representation of the AI character as a priest.” Initially presented in traditional priestly attire, Father Justin now operates as “Justin,” a “lay theologian.” He has shed his clerical garb for business casual wear and clarifies that he never held the title of priest.

Catholic Answers explains the initial decision to portray the AI as a priest as a way to convey authority and respect for the clergy. However, the organisation acknowledges the widespread discomfort this caused.

This incident highlights the challenges of using AI in religious contexts. While AI can be a valuable tool for information dissemination, blurring the lines between virtual and real can lead to confusion and potentially undermine religious authority.