  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s Engaging the Powers
    The living and enduring word of God
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Mission Australia launches Winter campaign

Mission Australia launches Winter campaign

Mission Australia says it aims to destigmatise homelessness during its Winter campaign.

The charity is calling for donations and calling on governments to fund more social and affordable homes to address increasing homelessness.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.

“There remains a serious shortage of social and affordable housing, among rising living and rental costs as well as challenges like domestic and family violence, mental health concerns and natural disasters,” Ms Callister said.

“It’s a pressure cooker that’s causing Australia’s homelessness crisis to escalate. People who have never been homeless in their lives are facing immense hardship and are reaching out for help.”

“As Christians there are steps we can take as a church community, while also calling on governments and other organisations to become more involved.”

Sharing real stories of everyday people who have become homeless in Australia, the campaign highlights that every hour, 3,000 people in Australia seek help from homelessness services.

It comes as recently released Australian Bureau of Statistics data from the 2021 Census shows more than 122,000 people are homeless in Australia; an increase of 5.2 percent since the 2016 Census. Most are facing hidden homelessness, which means they’re staying in severely overcrowded dwellings, refuges, boarding houses, or temporarily living with friends or family.

“We hope those who can, consider donating to us to give a sense of hope to people facing tough times and support the crucial work our frontline staff do daily to help the growing number of women, men and children who are homeless in Australia,” Ms Callister said.

Mission Australia wants to help as many people facing tough times as we can to find a safe home and ensure they receive the compassionate, professional support they need.

Mission Australia is one of Australia’s largest charities. The Christian homelessness charity has more than 2,200 staff and 465 programs and services.

To donate to Mission Australia’s Winter Appeal,  visit the official website here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top