Mission Australia launches Winter campaign

Mission Australia says it aims to destigmatise homelessness during its Winter campaign.

The charity is calling for donations and calling on governments to fund more social and affordable homes to address increasing homelessness.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.

“There remains a serious shortage of social and affordable housing, among rising living and rental costs as well as challenges like domestic and family violence, mental health concerns and natural disasters,” Ms Callister said.

“It’s a pressure cooker that’s causing Australia’s homelessness crisis to escalate. People who have never been homeless in their lives are facing immense hardship and are reaching out for help.”

“As Christians there are steps we can take as a church community, while also calling on governments and other organisations to become more involved.”

Sharing real stories of everyday people who have become homeless in Australia, the campaign highlights that every hour, 3,000 people in Australia seek help from homelessness services.

It comes as recently released Australian Bureau of Statistics data from the 2021 Census shows more than 122,000 people are homeless in Australia; an increase of 5.2 percent since the 2016 Census. Most are facing hidden homelessness, which means they’re staying in severely overcrowded dwellings, refuges, boarding houses, or temporarily living with friends or family.

“We hope those who can, consider donating to us to give a sense of hope to people facing tough times and support the crucial work our frontline staff do daily to help the growing number of women, men and children who are homeless in Australia,” Ms Callister said.

“Mission Australia wants to help as many people facing tough times as we can to find a safe home and ensure they receive the compassionate, professional support they need.

Mission Australia is one of Australia’s largest charities. The Christian homelessness charity has more than 2,200 staff and 465 programs and services.

To donate to Mission Australia’s Winter Appeal, visit the official website here.