  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s Engaging the Powers
    The living and enduring word of God
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer to be built in the UK

Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer to be built in the UK

A giant artwork and monument, Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be built in the United Kingdom.

Richard Gamble is the founder behind the artwork, which is on track for completion in 2026.

The art structure that will be built using one million white bricks, each recounting an individual’s personal answered prayer. Digitally linked to a specific location in the monument, visitors will be able to hold their phone up to a brick and discover the specific answered prayer it represents with audio, video, or text.

Mr Gamble said  the vision for the wall began over 19 years ago when felt guided by the Holy Spirit to build an international icon dedicated to answered prayer.

“Every single one of the million bricks will represent stories of answered prayer to make hope visible to all who see this landmark,” said Mr Gamble.

“One individual’s answered prayer can be another person’s hope. The hope is that these stories will point them to the God who answers.” 

Designed as an infinity loop, called a Möbius strip, the surface has neither beginning nor end. The colossal piece of architecture will be erected in Coleshill, Birmingham, 90 miles north of London, and visible from nearly six miles away.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer has already gathered answered prayers representing over 85 countries.

 “Whether it’s an everyday wonder or a larger miraculous event, there’s no cost to submit a story and no limit to the number of prayers an individual can contribute.”

To learn more about Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, visit the official website here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top