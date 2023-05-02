Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer to be built in the UK
A giant artwork and monument, Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer will be built in the United Kingdom.
Richard Gamble is the founder behind the artwork, which is on track for completion in 2026.
The art structure that will be built using one million white bricks, each recounting an individual’s personal answered prayer. Digitally linked to a specific location in the monument, visitors will be able to hold their phone up to a brick and discover the specific answered prayer it represents with audio, video, or text.
Mr Gamble said the vision for the wall began over 19 years ago when felt guided by the Holy Spirit to build an international icon dedicated to answered prayer.
“Every single one of the million bricks will represent stories of answered prayer to make hope visible to all who see this landmark,” said Mr Gamble.
“One individual’s answered prayer can be another person’s hope. The hope is that these stories will point them to the God who answers.”
Designed as an infinity loop, called a Möbius strip, the surface has neither beginning nor end. The colossal piece of architecture will be erected in Coleshill, Birmingham, 90 miles north of London, and visible from nearly six miles away.
The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer has already gathered answered prayers representing over 85 countries.
“Whether it’s an everyday wonder or a larger miraculous event, there’s no cost to submit a story and no limit to the number of prayers an individual can contribute.”
To learn more about Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, visit the official website here.
