    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
Glenbrook Uniting Church partners with Vennu

When Glenbrook Uniting Church needed help booking out their church hall, they went with Vennu, a service that helps local community groups manage and rent their property spaces.

Elaine Alinta is an Administration Assistant at St Andrews Glenbrook Uniting Church.

“We were contacted by Vennu around the same time that Insights had a page ad for Vennu, so I could check them out online and see they had some connection with the Synod and other Uniting Churches,” Ms Alinta said.

“Our buildings are used quite a lot already by groups like AA so I needed to check with Church Council that it was okay to follow up.”

“Vennu  offered a free photo shot which we took up – their photos make the place look good! It took a while to go through the process of listing our buildings – church and hall. But we have received regular interest from individuals and groups in the wider community – from five year old birthday parties to baby showers and other family gatherings.”

Ms Alinta told Insights that booking through  Vennu has been a simple process.

“There is still the need to talk to the prospective user to find out the details of what they are planning,” she said.

“I usually meet them at the hall beforehand so they can check what is available, and then to open up for them at the time of their event. Payment is made through Vennu before the event and that is working well. Suzanne from Vennu has been very approachable to solve any difficulties.”

Vennu launched in 2018 with the Church on the Mall in Wollongong, and Chittick Lodge in Gerringong as earlier adopters. More recently, St Stephen’s Uniting Church has listed spaces with the service.

For more information on Vennu, visit their official website here. 

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

