  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s <em>Engaging the Powers</em>
    The Influence and Impact of Walter Wink’s Engaging the Powers
    The living and enduring word of God
    The living and enduring word of God
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    In defence of Thomas: a doubting sceptic? or a passionate firebrand?
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
    The resurrection calls us to pay attention to this life
  • Reviews
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
  • News
  • Events
Home
A podcast with Pulse

A podcast with Pulse

On Friday 4 April, Pulse launches Pulscast, their new podcast.

Pulse’s Steve Molkentin said the podcast will “be the Pulse team speaking with practitioners about various aspects of modern youth ministry, as well as the Pulse team reflecting on our experiences and more.”

“We’re planning conversations with the Moderator and Moderator-Elect specifically about ministry with young people, conversations with other young people podcasters in our Synod,” he said.

The podcast will also feature conversations, “about the importance of Growing Young, and even have some young people on to bust myths about ministry with young people.”

In 2020, at the early stage of the pandemic, Mr Molkentin was part of another podcast, Calm Down, with VicTas Synod’s Bradon French.

Pulsecast will be available both as an audio podcast AND as a video podcast on Spotify and the Pulse Youtube channel. It launches 4am on Friday 5 April.

The podcast will be available on Apple podcasts here.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top