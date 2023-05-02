A podcast with Pulse

On Friday 4 April, Pulse launches Pulscast, their new podcast.

Pulse’s Steve Molkentin said the podcast will “be the Pulse team speaking with practitioners about various aspects of modern youth ministry, as well as the Pulse team reflecting on our experiences and more.”

“We’re planning conversations with the Moderator and Moderator-Elect specifically about ministry with young people, conversations with other young people podcasters in our Synod,” he said.

The podcast will also feature conversations, “about the importance of Growing Young, and even have some young people on to bust myths about ministry with young people.”

In 2020, at the early stage of the pandemic, Mr Molkentin was part of another podcast, Calm Down, with VicTas Synod’s Bradon French.

Pulsecast will be available both as an audio podcast AND as a video podcast on Spotify and the Pulse Youtube channel. It launches 4am on Friday 5 April.

The podcast will be available on Apple podcasts here.