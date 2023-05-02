A podcast with Pulse
On Friday 4 April, Pulse launches Pulscast, their new podcast.
Pulse’s Steve Molkentin said the podcast will “be the Pulse team speaking with practitioners about various aspects of modern youth ministry, as well as the Pulse team reflecting on our experiences and more.”
“We’re planning conversations with the Moderator and Moderator-Elect specifically about ministry with young people, conversations with other young people podcasters in our Synod,” he said.
The podcast will also feature conversations, “about the importance of Growing Young, and even have some young people on to bust myths about ministry with young people.”
In 2020, at the early stage of the pandemic, Mr Molkentin was part of another podcast, Calm Down, with VicTas Synod’s Bradon French.
Pulsecast will be available both as an audio podcast AND as a video podcast on Spotify and the Pulse Youtube channel. It launches 4am on Friday 5 April.
The podcast will be available on Apple podcasts here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Film Screening - 100 Not OutTue, 16th May 2023
Hymnfest 2023Sat, 27th May 2023
Regional Partnership Information ExpoTue, 6th Jun 2023 - Thu, 8th Jun 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.