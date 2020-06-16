  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A Mein contribution
    A Mein contribution
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Christianity’s complex history with slavery
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Calmed down

Calmed down

From Wil Anderson to Dave Hughes to Julia Morris, the recent online series Calm Down had a staggering amount of star power.

The show explored faith and experiences of living during lockdown. It was a joint effort across Synods, with Pulse’s Steve “Molk” Molkentin joined by VicTas’ Bradon French.

According to Molk, the secret behind the series’ success with guests was straightforward: they “just asked.”

“There were lots of knock backs, and lots of requests with no response – we understand why would anyone want to be on our internet TV show – though there were a few nice enough to engage and be a part of Calm Down. A bit of that came out of relationship work I’ve been doing in my hobby as a TV critic over the last 10 years for MolksTVTalk.com that has become TVBlackbox.com.au.”

Streaming the show online presented a few challenges for the hosts.

“I know I learned heaps. The biggest thing was, and I say this as someone who has 25 years’ experience in IT: you can never trust technology completely.”

“From the opening titles of the first ep having to be run on my iPad held up to the camera to our interview with Hughesy dropping out three times while we were live you just gotta roll with the punches. I was lucky that Bradon French has excellent padding skills, allowing me to ferret around in the background trying to sort things out.”

“We also had some really interesting conversations with people about life and surviving isolation due to the Coronavirus. We also touched on issues of living faith really deeply with some guests, including the revelation that comedian Wil Anderson wanted to be a priest in his earlier years!”

While both hosts enjoyed making the series, a return looks unlikely.

“Short of scoring a(n) (increased) budget and a bigger production team it’s unlikely we’ll see CALM DOWN in an online sense again,” he said.

 “Unless we’re all locked down again and then all bets are off.”

“It is highly likely it will pop up at large youth events or camps which will make for even more chaotic fun.”

“I really appreciate the support we received with people watching each week and getting involved in Calm Down. It was hard work and so, so much fun. I’m glad we were able to engage, entertain, and connect people into examples of living faith.”

You can watch Calm Down here.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top