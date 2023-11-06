Mission Australia launches Christmas Safe Homes Campaign 

Mission Australia’s Christmas Safe Homes campaign is calling for donations to support the rising numbers of people who are homeless.

Sharon Callister is Mission Australia’s CEO.

“This year in particular, we’ve seen really quite bleak circumstances which have pushed more people into homelessness and financial distress,” Ms Callister said.

“Christmas will be an anxious time for many, especially for the increasing numbers of people and families without a safe place to call home.

“There’s not nearly enough social and affordable housing, we’ve had really tough economic times causing living and rental costs to rise, and people are going through challenges like domestic and family violence, mental health concerns and natural disasters. Without a doubt, Australia’s homelessness crisis has now escalated to an emergency.”

“We also know that at Christmas time, financial and other pressures can increase, and we anticipate this will again be the case this year given the massive trials faced by people in 2023.”

Mission Australia’s Christmas campaign highlights that every hour, 3,000 people in Australia seek help from homelessness services.

This year, the Australian Bureau of Statistics data from the 2021 Census revealed that more than 122,000 people are homeless in Australia; an increase of 5.2 percent since the 2016 Census. Most are facing hidden homelessness (94 percent).

“Our staff, volunteers and supporters are committed to creating hope and opportunity for the people we assist, particularly at this time of increased need and the Christmas period,” Ms Callister said.

To donate to Mission Australia’s Christmas campaign, visit the official website or phone 1800 88 88 68.