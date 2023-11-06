Elenie Poulos to deliver 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture 

Rev. Dr Elenie Poulos will deliver the 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture on Thursday, 30 November at 6pm.

Rev. Dr Poulos is an Adjunct Fellow at Macquarie University in Politics and International Relations. Her research examined the public discourses and politics of religious freedom in Australia. She is also the Chair of Uniting’s Mission, Governance, and Collaboration Committee.

Prior to her research, Rev. Dr Poulos was the National Director of UnitingJustice Australia.

Her research on the intersection of religion and politics is interdisciplinary, drawing from politics, sociology of religion, critical studies in religion and discourse studies. She is especially interested in religious discourses in the public square.

Rev. Dr Poulos will be speaking on “Discourses of Religious Freedom in Australia: From diversity to the politics of belief.”

The Penny Magee Memorial Lecture is named after a feminist scholar of religion one was one of the founding members of the Women’s Caucus of the Australian Association for the study of Religion (AASR) and the movement for the ordination of women in the Roman Catholic Church. She passed away in 1998.

The 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture takes place at 6pm on Thursday, 30 November at the Moorgate Common Room at The University of Notre Dame’s Broadway site. For more information, and to register for the Penny Magee Memorial Lecture, visit the official website here