  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Strengthening Your Faith: Personal Connections Over Social Media
    Struggling to be still
    Struggling to be still
    Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience
    Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
    Should Christians Be Scared of Halloween?
  • Reviews
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
  • News
Home
Elenie Poulos to deliver 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture 

Elenie Poulos to deliver 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture 

Rev. Dr Elenie Poulos will deliver the 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture on Thursday, 30 November at 6pm.

Rev. Dr Poulos is an Adjunct Fellow at Macquarie University in Politics and International Relations. Her research examined the public discourses and politics of religious freedom in Australia. She is also the Chair of Uniting’s Mission, Governance, and Collaboration Committee. 

Prior to her research, Rev. Dr Poulos was the National Director of UnitingJustice Australia. 

Her research on the intersection of religion and politics is interdisciplinary, drawing from politics, sociology of religion, critical studies in religion and discourse studies. She is especially interested in religious discourses in the public square.  

Rev. Dr Poulos will be speaking on “Discourses of Religious Freedom in Australia: From diversity to the politics of belief.” 

The Penny Magee Memorial Lecture is named after a feminist scholar of religion one was one of the founding members of the Women’s Caucus of the Australian Association for the study of Religion (AASR) and the movement for the ordination of women in the Roman Catholic Church. She passed away in 1998. 

The 2023 Penny Magee Memorial Lecture takes place at 6pm on Thursday, 30 November at the Moorgate Common Room at The University of Notre Dame’s Broadway site. For more information, and to register for the Penny Magee Memorial Lecture, visit the official website here  

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top