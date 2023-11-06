School Strike Shifting the Power on Friday 17 November

The School Strike 4 Climate will return on Friday 17 November with a national climate strike.The Uniting Climate team will be supporting the movement again this year.

The rallies this year will push for the Albanese Federal Government to shift away from fossil fuels.

The rally will call for:

No new coal, oil, or gas

100 percent public renewable energy and exports by 2030

Funding for a just transition and jobs for fossil fuel workers and their communities.

A focus on carbon emission cuts, not offsets.

Resource First Nations-led solutions that guarantee land rights and care for Country.

The events will use the hashtag #ShiftThePower on social media channels.

The rally will gather at Belmore Park at 11.45am. There will be Uniting Church banners.

The rally will take place between 12 midday and 3pm. It will consist of a rally at Belmore Park followed by march to Tanya Plibersek’s office at Redfern.

For more information, contact Deepthi Mathew via dmathew@uniting.org or visit the Facebook event here.

More information and a list of local actions is available here.