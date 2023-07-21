Martyn Loyd Jones’ sermons downloaded millions of times



Martyn Lloyd-Jones’ sermons have been listened to nearly 20 million times since the late preacher’s Trust shared them for free 10 years ago.

Born in Cardiff, Dr Martyn Loyd-Jones was one of the most influential preachers of the 20th century. Dr Lloyd-Jones worked as the pastor of Westminster Chapel from 1939-1968 after ministering at Port Talbot for over a decade.

Martyn Lloyd Jones’ Trust established in 2013 as a charitable trust to distribute and promote the audio sermons of the late Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones.

The sermons have been shared on the Trust’s website, app, and YouTube channel.

Greg Jones is President of Martyn Lloyd-Jones Trust.

“Dr Martyn Lloyd-Jones was used mightily by God during his ministry and his recorded sermons are treasures for the church today,” he said.



“Many believers are unaware of the continued existence of these sermons. Our goal is to keep sharing them as widely as possible so that more people from across the world can hear the life-changing message of the forgiveness of sins through faith in Jesus Christ via Dr Lloyd-Jones’ sermons.”

Founded in 2013, the Martyn Lloyd-Jones Trust was set up to digitise and distribute the sermons of the late minister (1899-1981) for free online. To mark its 10th anniversary, the Trust is working on a technical project in Dr Lloyd-Jones’ former home in Port Talbot to enhance and modernise the recordings of the doctor’s sermons from 1952.

Alistair Begg is Senior Pastor at Parkside Church in Cleveland.

“Dr Lloyd-Jones was riveting to listen to, he didn’t carry people with the force of his personality, but with the force of his conviction,” he said.

“He was the embodiment of the belief that there was no greater privilege than to serve God, and that there was no ideal place to serve God, except the place he set you down. He was very clever, but his intellect did not intrude upon his preaching, his humility was the key to his sense of authority.”

The goal of the Trust is to share all 1,600 of Martyn Lloyd-Jones’ teachings and sermons for free.

As well as Martyn Lloyd-Jones Trust’s website (MLJTrust.org), the sermons – which include Dr Lloyd-Jones’ series on Spiritual Depression, expositional series on Ephesians, and his Magnum Opus series on Romans – can also be listened to for free on the MLJ Trust’s app and YouTube.