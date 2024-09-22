Margaret Jurd College Tuncurry: A community celebration of growth and opportunity

Margaret Jurd College celebrated the grand opening of their new campus in Tuncurry, marking a significant milestone in their mission to provide tailored support and education to young people facing challenges. The event, attended by the Moderator, Rev. Faaimata Hiliau Havea, the General Secretary, Rev. Jane Fry, and representatives of Uniting Church congregations, Synod Office, community members, and families, was a vibrant celebration of collaboration and commitment to the future of youth in the region.

The Uniting Church’s vision for empowering young people

The Uniting Church played an instrumental role in supporting the establishment of MJC’s Tuncurry campus. Rooted in the Church’s mission to create inclusive, compassionate spaces for those who need it most, the College has long been a beacon of hope for young people with complex needs who require an alternative form of education.

Rev. Faaimata Havea Hiliau opened the ceremony with a prayer, reflecting on the shared values between the Church and the College. “Today is such a significant day,” the Reverend shared. “We give thanks to the multitude of people whose vision, work and planning that has brought this day into being. We offer love and care to all people, but especially to the most vulnerable in our community.”

“It’s great to see a school like this in an area like this.” said Rev. Stuart Bollum, the Director of Mission (Schools) within the Synod of NSW/ACT. “The Church and school have come together in the community to provide care and service to the children who will come to this school. It really is fantastic.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Uniting Church Tuncurry congregation for their unwavering support and partnership in our shared mission to uplift young people.” said Principal Darren Twist.

“Together, we have created a united foundation of care and opportunity, ensuring that every student feels a sense of belonging and hope as they embark on their educational journey at Margaret Jurd College.”

The presence of the Uniting Church at the opening underscored the spiritual and ethical foundation upon which MJC is built. The new campus aims not only to provide education but also to foster a sense of belonging, hope, and resilience, ensuring that every student receives holistic support in their academic and personal journeys.

Strengthening community bonds

The success of the Tuncurry campus is due in no small part to the Mid North Coast community, which has embraced the college with open arms. The new facility, which will cater to youth from the surrounding communities, has already become a point of pride for the region. During the opening, Head of Campus Josh Field spoke about the values of Margaret Jurd College, and how the necessary support can create a lasting impact on the lives of young people in the community.

“What makes this school special, and gives the heart and soul is the students, the community, and the team. That’s what we’re creating here.” said the Head of Campus. “The right environment, guided with the right values, makes all the difference. We’re creating a space where young people can manage their struggles, engage in their education, and feel like they truly belong.”

“We do this in partnership with the community, to give our young people what they need.”

The college’s connection to the local community was evident throughout the event Partnerships with local businesses, councils, and support organisations have been integral in bringing the new campus to life. These partnerships will continue to be a cornerstone of MJC’s operation, ensuring that local young people have access to a wide range of opportunities and resources within the area.

Leadership and Governance: A vision for the future

The opening of the Tuncurry campus is a key part of Margaret Jurd College’s strategic vision to expand its reach and impact. The College’s Principal Darren Twist and management team under the guidance of the College Board, have worked tirelessly to ensure that the new campus meets the high standards of care, safety, and quality education that MJC is known for.

“This is a significant achievement for Margaret Jurd College,” said Jim Knowles, Chair of the Board. “But this is only the start of the dream.”

“Under Darren’s excellent leadership, Tuncurry is the first of 5 new planned campuses. What we’re doing is working, and if we keep doing that, the legacy of Margaret Jurd will continue.”