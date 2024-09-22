10 Reasons to Be Hopeful About the Future

In today’s world, it’s easy to feel discouraged by the constant news of violence, division, and injustice. As Christians, these realities should prompt us to take action and show compassion to those in need. However, we must also remember our calling to hold onto hope. This hope includes not only acknowledging the challenges but also celebrating the good news that exists alongside them.

While it’s important to remain vigilant, fight injustice, and seek ways to help others, responding with fear or pessimism is not the answer. Instead, we are reminded to have “confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

After all, Jesus came to redeem what was broken.

Here are 10 statistics that highlight why we can be hopeful about the future. These are not reasons to ignore the challenges we face, but rather reminders of the progress we’ve made and the potential for even greater improvement.

1. We Are Living in the Most Peaceful Era in Human History

Despite the global population being at its highest, you are statistically less likely to die from violence now than at any other point in history.

2. Global Hunger Is Decreasing

While hunger remains a problem, 200 million fewer people are malnourished today than 25 years ago, according to the U.N. Many countries on the brink of famine have made remarkable progress over the past decade.

3. Infant Mortality Rates Are at an All-Time Low

The global child mortality rate has dropped by 59% since 1990, according to WHO, falling from 93 deaths per 1,000 live births to 37 in 2022.

4. Global Literacy Is on the Rise

The global literacy rate has reached 87%. While there’s still progress to be made, this is a significant increase from 66% in 1957.

5. The Bible Is Reaching More People Than Ever

Portions of the Bible have been translated into over 3,658 languages. Thanks to advancements in AI, efforts to translate the Scriptures into even more languages are underway.

6. People Are Living Longer

In the last 150 years, the global life expectancy has doubled, a testament to advancements in medicine and living conditions.

7. Access to Clean Water Has Expanded

Since 1990, 2.6 billion more people have gained access to clean drinking water. The percentage of the global population with access to safe drinking water rose from 62% in 2000 to 74% in 2020.

8. Extreme Poverty Could Become a Thing of the Past

Although more than a billion people still live in extreme poverty, global initiatives aim to eradicate it by 2030. After setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, experts believe economic trends will stabilize, leading to a future where extreme poverty is a distant memory.

9. Mental Health Awareness Is Growing

Mental health is finally receiving the attention it deserves. With increased awareness, more people are seeking help, and mental health care is being integrated into broader health strategies. This shift means future generations will benefit from stronger support systems to face life’s challenges.

10. The Shift Toward Clean Energy Is Gaining Momentum

Renewable energy is on the rise. Solar and wind power are becoming more efficient and cost-effective, with countries around the world investing in green technologies. The International Energy Agency reports that renewable energy capacity is growing at its fastest rate in two decades. As the shift continues, we are looking toward a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.

