Lucerne’s Oldest Church Pioneers Have Installed AI Jesus for Multilingual Conversations

LUCERNE, SWITZERLAND — In a remarkable blend of tradition and innovation, Peter’s Chapel, the oldest church in Lucerne, has introduced an artificial intelligence-powered Jesus capable of conversing in 100 languages. This bold initiative has transformed the humble church into a hub for spiritual curiosity and technological exploration.

The AI Jesus, installed earlier this year, is designed to engage with visitors on topics ranging from theology to personal questions, breaking language barriers in the process. Marco Schmid, a theologian with Peterskapelle, said the project was conceived as an experiment to gauge public interest and interaction with an AI representation of Jesus.

“It was really an experiment,” Schmid explained. “We wanted to see and understand how people react to an AI Jesus. What would they talk with him about? Would there be interest in talking to him? We’re probably pioneers in this.”

The initiative has drawn both praise and skepticism. Supporters see it as a creative way to make faith accessible in a globalized world, especially in a city like Lucerne that attracts visitors from around the globe. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the appropriateness of integrating AI into spiritual practices, questioning whether it diminishes the sanctity of religious spaces.

Early interactions suggest a wide range of inquiries from visitors, with many asking theological questions, seeking guidance on personal struggles, or simply testing the limits of the technology. Schmid and his team are closely monitoring these conversations to better understand the potential role AI could play in spiritual life.

Many who visited the Chapel and interacted with the AI Jesus filled out a survey and reported having a positive experience. The experiment has attracted global interest and comes on the heal of research into people feeling more comfortable with AI.

Peter’s Chapel, built in the 12th century, is no stranger to adaptation. Known for its simplicity and historical significance, the church has become a symbol of resilience and renewal in Lucerne. Now, with this groundbreaking AI project, it is charting new territory, offering a modern way to engage with timeless questions of faith and humanity.

While the future of AI in religion remains uncertain, Peterskapelle’s experiment underscores the evolving relationship between technology and tradition, opening new doors for spiritual dialogue in an increasingly interconnected world.