LGBT Conversion Practices banned in NSW

The NSW Labor Government has banned LGBT conversion therapy practices after a bill passed through Parliament on Friday morning.

Conversion practices, which can include so-called “conversion therapy” and suppression practices, are formal or informal practices based on the false ideology that LGBT people require treatment. Conversion practices have previously been labeled torture by the UN.

The government made a commitment to banning such practices during the 2023 NSW election campaign, while committing that expressing a belief through sermon, taking offence at religious teachings, and seeking guidance through prayer would not be banned under the legislation.

According to the NSW Government, the legislation was carefully designed to protect LGBT people, while acknowledging and respecting longstanding religious and cultural beliefs and practices.

The Department of Communities and Justice and NSW Health consulted extensively with more than 150 stakeholders, including members of the health, education, legal and government sectors, faith and multicultural organisations, and LGBTQ community advocates.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said that he was proud of the legislation.

“These practices are incredibly harmful and have hurt too many people in NSW for too long,” Mr Park said.

“I am very proud to be part of a government that is delivering on its election commitment to put an end to these damaging practices.”

NSW Attorney General Michael Daley said the legislation was carefully written, so as to not impinge on religious beliefs.

“We carefully considered this legislation, and it was developed thoughtfully following extensive consultation to ensure that it strikes the right balance with legitimate religious and cultural practices,” Mr Daley said.

“It contains important exclusions that make it clear that general conversations around religious beliefs, or how religious beliefs might be reflected in a person’s life, are not conversion practices. This includes personal prayer or seeking spiritual guidance, the teachings of a religious leader or expression of a religious belief through sermon.”

“Similarly, conversations between parents and children, with siblings and the wider family and even friends, are not covered by this new law.”

“The new law does not intend to ban the teachings of a religious leader or expression of a religious belief through sermon.”