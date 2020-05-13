Keynote speakers announced for online School of Discipleship

Dr Elaine Enns and Dr Ched Myers from Bartimaeus Cooperative Ministries will serve as keynote speakers for School of Discipleship 2020.

The conference, will take place online on 4, 11, and 12 July.

Dr Myers is an esteemed theologian, responsible for classic works such as Who Will Roll Away the Stone? and Binding The Strong Man.

Dr Enns has worked in the field of restorative justice since 1989, recently looking at how restorative justice applies to historical violations, including issues of intergenerational trauma.

The keynote speakers will explore the subject, A discipleship of decolonisation—what it means to heal haunted histories.



Dr Myers and Dr Enns were previously keynote speakers at School of Discipleship 2008. They have co-authored a number of books together, including the two-volume Ambassadors of Reconciliation: A New Testament Theology and Diverse Christian Practices of Restorative Justice and Peacemaking.

Saturday, 11 July will see an online panel take place featuring four key Uniting Church leaders. The line-up includes Pilgrim Theological College’s Dr Robyn Whitaker, Rev. Dr. Chris Budden, Uniting Church President Dr Deidre Palmer, and UnitingWorld’s Dr Sureka Goringe. The panel will address the topic, Discipleship in the COVID age.

School of Discipleship 2020 was previously scheduled to take place on 3 July at Naamaroo Conference Centre, but the event was moved online due to the spread of COVID-19.

The School of Discipleship is an annual, mid-year conference held in Sydney. Previous speakers have included Dr Tim Costello, David Batsone, and Dr Daniel Smith Christopher.

The event will stream on the School of Discipleship Facebook page, beginning on the morning of Saturday, 4 July.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or the official School of Discipleship website.