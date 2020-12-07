Joesphine Inkpin to serve as new minister at Pitt Street Uniting Church

From 1 March, Rev. Josephine Inkpin will be the new minister at Pitt Street Uniting Church. An ordained Anglican priest, Rev. Inkpin has received permission to serve as a minister in the Uniting Church.

Originally from England, Rev. Josephine Inkpin has called Australia home for 20 years, since emigrating for her twin daughters’ health. Ordained in St Paul’s Cathedral London as what she calls, “a priest for the world”, she has lived and worked in a variety of contexts and ministries, including eight years in Sydney with the NCCA and NSW Ecumenical Council.



More recently she has worked as a lecturer in church history and as a senior tutor at St Francis College Brisbane (with UTC, part of Charles Sturt University’s School of Theology) and co-chair of the local Anglican diocese’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

Rev. Inkpin is married to Rev. Penny Jones, and counts running, walking, travel, and sport among her hobbies.

Rev. Inkpin told Insights that she was looking forward to the move.

“Pitt St Uniting Church stands for so many things which have been central in my life that I have a powerful sense both of ‘coming home’ and of beginning an exciting fresh adventure with new friends and companions,” she said.



“Penny and I rejoice at the opportunity to pray and work with others in the Uniting Church in seeking deeper love and faith, justice, and sustainability in the post-COVID city and wider world we are invited to create.”



“It is also a delight to anticipate renewing friendships and partnerships with many old friends in other churches and communities in NSW and the ACT, and, not least, to live so close again to our, now delightfully expanded, family.”



For more information on Josephine Inkpin and her ministry, visit her blog Blessed Imp.