PAX announces 2021 dates

In a sign of potential plans for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers behind the Penny Arcade Exhibition (PAX) events have cautiously announced dates for in-person events in 2021.

The dates announced include PAX East from 3-6 June, PAX West from 3-6 September, and PAX Aus from 10 to 12 December 2021.

Addressing the COVID-19 situation, PAX has said that if the pandemic situation does not improve, they will convert the events into digital events or cancel them. The announcement allows industry members to plan their contributions, however.

PAX ran a worldwide PAX Online event in 2020.

Kyle Marsden-Kish is Director of PAX Events.

“We care deeply for the health and safety of our amazing attendees and industry partners who have brought PAX to life for 17 years,” Mr Marsden-Kish said in a statement.



“We are cautiously optimistic about improvements in the global COVID-19 situation next year, but we are carefully monitoring the situation to make sure PAX only proceeds if deemed safe to do so.”

PAX Australia details have not yet been revealed, but this information is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.